News : Companies
Insights on the Global Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

08/13/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the men's top wear market and it is poised to grow by USD 58.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005375/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men’s Top Wear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Demand for luxury men's top wear is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • APAC
  • What is a major trend in the market?
  • Demand for organic men's top wear is a major trend driving the market growth.
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.66%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Men's Top Wear Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40728

Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our men's top wear market report covers the following areas:

  • Men's Top Wear Market size
  • Men's Top Wear Market trends
  • Men's Top Wear Market analysis

This study identifies demand for organic men's top wear as one of the prime reasons driving the men's top wear market growth during the next few years.

Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the men's top wear market, including some of the vendors such as H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the men's top wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Men's Top Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist men's top wear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the men's top wear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the men's top wear market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of men's top wear market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing number of private-label brands
  • Growing preference for organic men’s top wear
  • Customization and personalization of men’s top wear

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Industria de Diseño Textil SA
  • Kering SA
  • Levi Strauss & Co.
  • LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
  • Nike Inc.
  • PVH Corp.
  • Ralph Lauren Corp.
  • The Gap Inc.
  • VF Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
