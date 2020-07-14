Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Methanol Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

The methanol market is poised to grow by USD 15.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005801/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Methanol Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Methanol Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing adoption of MTO technology is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating methanol prices is hampering the market growth.

MTO is a comparatively new and innovative technology, which is being used to produce propylene and ethylene from methanol. Methanol is primarily produced from coal and natural gas in regions where these raw materials are available in surplus. These raw materials help in producing methanol at a low cost in areas where the reserve of ethanol is limited. The MTO technique fills the propylene and ethylene demand and supply gap from refineries and steam crackers by manufacturing large volumes of propylene and ethylene. Thus, the increasing adoption of the MTO technology will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com//report/methanol-market-industry-analysis?

Global Methanol Market: End User Landscape

Based on the end user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, as methanol is highly used in internal combustion engines of vehicles. Conventional fuels used in the automotive industry are now being replaced with more efficient alternatives, such as ethylene glycol and propylene produced from Methanol. In the automotive industry, derivatives of methanol, such as biodiesel, gasoline blended MTBE/TAME, and DME, are also used extensively.

Global Methanol Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the methanol market in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand for methanol and its derivatives from the construction, automotive, textile, and furniture industries.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

  • BASF SE
  • BP Plc
  • Celanese Corp.
  • ENERKEM Inc.
  • Eni Spa
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV
  • Methanex Corp.
  • OCI NV
  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad
  • Proman AG

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Derivative Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Derivative Type
  • Formaldehyde - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Acetic acid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • DME - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Derivative Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF SE
  • BP Plc
  • Celanese Corp.
  • ENERKEM Inc.
  • Eni Spa
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV
  • Methanex Corp.
  • OCI NV
  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad
  • Proman AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL : Launches New Digital Food Safety Compliance Solution
PU
05:59pTC ENERGY : to issue second quarter results July 30
AQ
05:58pModerna's Covid-19 Vaccine Moves to Bigger Study -- Update
DJ
05:57pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mohawk Industries, Inc. Investors (MHK)
BU
05:57pSUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
05:56pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Derivatives on CO2 licences
PU
05:55pSan Luis Obispo County energizes first solar projects on path to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions
GL
05:53pModerna Phase 1 results show coronavirus vaccine safe, induces immune response
RE
05:53pAMERICA MÓVIL B DE C : Movil Net Profit Rises in Second Quarter
DJ
05:52pILOOKABOUT : ILA Announces Results for Q1 2020 Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5ANTOFAGASTA PLC : Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group