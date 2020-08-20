Insights on the Global Mobile Device Management Market | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis of Related Markets Drivers, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio predicts the global mobile device management market to grow steadily at a CAGR of over 21% by 2024. One of the primary drivers of the market is the rising adoption of MDM solutions. The increased adoption of mobile devices across organizations has necessitated the need for MDM solutions that can perform the tasks of mobile app management (MAM), enterprise mobility management (EMM), and mobile information management (MIM). This is one of the key factors which is likely to propel the growth of the global mobile device management market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005575/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Device Management Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global mobile device management market is a part of the global wireless telecommunication services market. The global wireless telecommunication services market includes wireless telecommunication service providers. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Latest reports related to mobile device management market analysis

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global PoS Mobile Card Reader Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Telecom Expense Management Solutions Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Technavio’s reports are aimed at providing key insights on mobile device management markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall global wireless telecommunication services market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the mobile device management markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio’s reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Wireless Telecommunication Services Market: Segmentation

Wireless telecommunication services, the parent market, includes the global mobile devices management market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio’s reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the wireless telecommunication services market. The market is segmented as follows:

Wireless telecommunication services

Companies providing primarily cellular or wireless telecommunication services

Type

Cellular Service

Wireless Internet Services

Service type

Voice services

Data services

Texting services

Others

Application

Smart homes

Medical & healthcare

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Automotive & transportation

Retail (supply chain)

Agriculture

Military & defense

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wireless Telecommunication Services Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global wireless telecommunication services market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information of the multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005575/en/