Insights on the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Growing at a CAGR of almost 8%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
What is the key factor driving the market?
Use of MVNO model by telecom companies is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
Who are the top players in the market?
7-Eleven Canada Inc., Airvoice Wireless, Asahi Net Inc., Drillisch Telecom GmbH, Lebara Group BV, Lycamobile UK Ltd., PostePay SPA, Speedcast International Ltd., Talkmobile Ltd., and TracaFone Wireless Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
Europe
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 7.12%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 7-Eleven Canada Inc., Airvoice Wireless, Asahi Net Inc., Drillisch Telecom GmbH, Lebara Group BV, Lycamobile UK Ltd., PostePay SPA, Speedcast International Ltd., Talkmobile Ltd., and TracaFone Wireless Inc. are some of the major market participants. The use of MVNO model by telecom companies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Geographic
Europe
APAC
North America
South America
MEA
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market report covers the following areas:
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market size
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market trends
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for mobile data and other value-added services as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market growth during the next few years.
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market, including some of the vendors such as 7-Eleven Canada Inc., Airvoice Wireless, Asahi Net Inc., Drillisch Telecom GmbH, Lebara Group BV, Lycamobile UK Ltd., PostePay SPA, Speedcast International Ltd., Talkmobile Ltd., and TracaFone Wireless Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market vendors
