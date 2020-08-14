Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005040/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 8%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Use of MVNO model by telecom companies is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • 7-Eleven Canada Inc., Airvoice Wireless, Asahi Net Inc., Drillisch Telecom GmbH, Lebara Group BV, Lycamobile UK Ltd., PostePay SPA, Speedcast International Ltd., Talkmobile Ltd., and TracaFone Wireless Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
  • Europe
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 7.12%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 7-Eleven Canada Inc., Airvoice Wireless, Asahi Net Inc., Drillisch Telecom GmbH, Lebara Group BV, Lycamobile UK Ltd., PostePay SPA, Speedcast International Ltd., Talkmobile Ltd., and TracaFone Wireless Inc. are some of the major market participants. The use of MVNO model by telecom companies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Consumer
    • Enterprise
  • Geographic
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40293

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market report covers the following areas:

  • Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market size
  • Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market trends
  • Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for mobile data and other value-added services as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market, including some of the vendors such as 7-Eleven Canada Inc., Airvoice Wireless, Asahi Net Inc., Drillisch Telecom GmbH, Lebara Group BV, Lycamobile UK Ltd., PostePay SPA, Speedcast International Ltd., Talkmobile Ltd., and TracaFone Wireless Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Consumer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 7-Eleven Canada Inc.
  • Airvoice Wireless
  • Asahi Net Inc.
  • Drillisch Telecom GmbH
  • Lebara Group BV
  • Lycamobile UK Ltd.
  • PostePay SPA
  • Speedcast International Ltd.
  • Talkmobile Ltd.
  • TracaFone Wireless Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pBIOTRICITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pMEDIA ADVISORY : Frontline Workers Kick-off Series of 22 Political Protests to Restore Workplace Rights, Media Conference Monday 10:00 A.M.
BU
03:49pAPPLE : Facebook critiques Apple on its commission system
RE
03:49pHEALTHLYNKED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pTri-State Centers for Sight Announce Corporate Name Change to MidWest Eye Center
GL
03:48pADOMANI : R) Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
03:48pTSKB GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : 14.08.2020 Tarihli Özel Durum Açıklaması
PU
03:48pAIR T : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pCD PROJEKT S A : Raport bieżący nr 24/2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
2GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
3LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
4Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
5VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG with very high growth dynamics in the first half of 2020 - forecast for the 2020..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group