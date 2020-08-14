Insights on the Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the molded interconnect device (MID) market and it is poised to grow by USD 862.93 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 12%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Demand for consumer electronic devices is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG, Arlington Plating Co., Cicor Technologies Ltd., HARTING Technology Group, JOHNAN Corp., LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, MID Solutions GmbH, Multiple Dimensions AG, S2P smart plastic product, and TactoTek Oy. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 9.90%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG, Arlington Plating Co., Cicor Technologies Ltd., HARTING Technology Group, JOHNAN Corp., LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, MID Solutions GmbH, Multiple Dimensions AG, S2P smart plastic product, and TactoTek Oy. are some of the major market participants. The demand for consumer electronic devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market is segmented as below:

Process Two-shot Molding LDS Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America



Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our molded interconnect device (MID) market report covers the following areas:

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market size

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market trends

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market analysis

This study identifies the use of MID in the automotive sector as one of the prime reasons driving the molded interconnect device (MID) market growth during the next few years.

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the molded interconnect device (mid) market, including some of the vendors such as 2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG, Arlington Plating Co., Cicor Technologies Ltd., HARTING Technology Group, JOHNAN Corp., LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, MID Solutions GmbH, Multiple Dimensions AG, S2P smart plastic product, and TactoTek Oy. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the molded interconnect device (MID) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist molded interconnect device (MID) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the molded interconnect device (MID) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the molded interconnect device (MID) market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of molded interconnect device (MID) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market segmentation by process

Market segments

Comparison by process

Two-shot molding - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LDS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by process

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG

Arlington Plating Co.

Cicor Technologies Ltd.

HARTING Technology Group

JOHNAN Corp.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

MID Solutions GmbH

Multiple Dimensions AG

S2P smart plastic product

TactoTek Oy

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

