Insights on the Global Nanofiber Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

08/07/2020 | 11:56pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the nanofiber market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.90 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005374/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanofiber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanofiber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 25%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Improvements in production technology is one of the key factors driving market growth.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Finetex EnE Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
  • APAC
  • What is the major trend of the market?
  • Growing demand for biosensors is a major growth factor for the market.
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 18.53%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Finetex EnE Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. The improvements in production technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Improvements in production technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Nanofiber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nanofiber Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Polymer
    • Carbon
    • Glass
    • Ceramic
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA
  • Application
    • Air and Liquid Filtration
    • Energy
    • Electronics
    • Medical
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43841

Nanofiber Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nanofiber market report covers the following areas:

  • Nanofiber Market size
  • Nanofiber Market trends
  • Nanofiber Market analysis

This study identifies growing demand for biosensors as one of the prime reasons driving the nanofiber market growth during the next few years.

Nanofiber Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the nanofiber market, including some of the vendors such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Finetex EnE Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nanofiber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Nanofiber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nanofiber market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the nanofiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the nanofiber market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nanofiber market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Polymer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ceramic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Air and liquid filtration - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Energy - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • Donaldson Co. Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • eSpin Technologies Inc.
  • Finetex EnE Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
  • Oji Holdings Corp.
  • Teijin Ltd.
  • Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
