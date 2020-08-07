Insights on the Global Nanofiber Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the nanofiber market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.90 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 25%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Improvements in production technology is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Finetex EnE Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

APAC

What is the major trend of the market?

Growing demand for biosensors is a major growth factor for the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 18.53%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Finetex EnE Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. The improvements in production technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Improvements in production technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Nanofiber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Nanofiber Market is segmented as below:

Product Polymer Carbon Glass Ceramic Others

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Application Air and Liquid Filtration Energy Electronics Medical Others



Nanofiber Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our nanofiber market report covers the following areas:

Nanofiber Market size

Nanofiber Market trends

Nanofiber Market analysis

This study identifies growing demand for biosensors as one of the prime reasons driving the nanofiber market growth during the next few years.

Nanofiber Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the nanofiber market, including some of the vendors such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., eSpin Technologies Inc., Finetex EnE Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Oji Holdings Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nanofiber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Nanofiber Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist nanofiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nanofiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nanofiber market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nanofiber market vendors

