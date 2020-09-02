Log in
Insights on the Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

09/02/2020 | 08:16am EDT

The oil well Christmas tree market is expected to grow by USD 307.30 million, accelerating at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005091/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing investment in the upstream sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19, resulting in the suspension of industrial activities will hamper market growth.

More details: Report Page Link

Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the onshore segment will see lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the technological advances in oil and gas E&P activities in onshore platforms. In addition, factors such as increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities, rising global energy demands, and the recovery of crude oil prices are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, MEA is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising focus on capacity expansion by prominent players in the region. Also, the rising number of subsea oil and gas projects in MEA will contribute to the growth of the oil well Christmas tree market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Delta Corp.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Halliburton Co.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Solar Alert Sdn Bhd
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • The Weir Group Plc
  • Worldwide Oilfield Machine

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

     

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aker Solutions ASA
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • Delta Corp.
  • Dril-Quip Inc.
  • Halliburton Co.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Solar Alert Sdn Bhd
  • TechnipFMC Plc
  • The Weir Group Plc
  • Worldwide Oilfield Machine

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/oil-well-christmas-tree-market-industry-analysis

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
