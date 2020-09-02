Insights on the Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The oil well Christmas tree market is expected to grow by USD 307.30 million, accelerating at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Increasing investment in the upstream sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19, resulting in the suspension of industrial activities will hamper market growth.
Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the onshore segment will see lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the technological advances in oil and gas E&P activities in onshore platforms. In addition, factors such as increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities, rising global energy demands, and the recovery of crude oil prices are contributing to the growth of the segment.
Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, MEA is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising focus on capacity expansion by prominent players in the region. Also, the rising number of subsea oil and gas projects in MEA will contribute to the growth of the oil well Christmas tree market.
Companies Covered
Aker Solutions ASA
Baker Hughes Co.
Delta Corp.
Dril-Quip Inc.
Halliburton Co.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Solar Alert Sdn Bhd
TechnipFMC Plc
The Weir Group Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aker Solutions ASA
Baker Hughes Co.
Delta Corp.
Dril-Quip Inc.
Halliburton Co.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Solar Alert Sdn Bhd
TechnipFMC Plc
The Weir Group Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
