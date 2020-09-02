Insights on the Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The oil well Christmas tree market is expected to grow by USD 307.30 million, accelerating at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005091/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing investment in the upstream sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19, resulting in the suspension of industrial activities will hamper market growth.

More details: Report Page Link

Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the onshore segment will see lucrative growth during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the technological advances in oil and gas E&P activities in onshore platforms. In addition, factors such as increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities, rising global energy demands, and the recovery of crude oil prices are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Global Oil Well Christmas Tree Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, MEA is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising focus on capacity expansion by prominent players in the region. Also, the rising number of subsea oil and gas projects in MEA will contribute to the growth of the oil well Christmas tree market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Co.

Delta Corp.

Dril-Quip Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Solar Alert Sdn Bhd

TechnipFMC Plc

The Weir Group Plc

Worldwide Oilfield Machine

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Co.

Delta Corp.

Dril-Quip Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Solar Alert Sdn Bhd

TechnipFMC Plc

The Weir Group Plc

Worldwide Oilfield Machine

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/oil-well-christmas-tree-market-industry-analysis

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005091/en/