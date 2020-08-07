Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the osteoarthritis therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200807005347/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 9%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
  • What is the key factor driving the market?
  • Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis is one of the key factors driving market growth.
  • What are the top players in the market?
  • Abbott Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
  • North America
  • What is the major trend of the market?
  • Availability of guidelines for disease management is a major growth factor for the market.
  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
  • The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 7.88%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Analgesics and NSAIDs
    • Corticosteroids
    • Viscosupplements
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia
    • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43212

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our osteoarthritis therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

  • Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market size
  • Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market trends
  • Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market analysis

This study identifies availability of guidelines for disease management as one of the prime reasons driving the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the osteoarthritis therapeutics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of osteoarthritis therapeutics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Analgesics and NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Corticosteriods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Viscosupplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Anika Therapeutics Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSOLOCAL : Financial report as of June 30th 2020 and H1 results
PU
05:59pTRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S A : TGS Announces Results for the Second Quarter ended on June 30, 2020
PU
05:59pFITBIT : How To Be More Active During Pregnancy (And Why It Can Help Your Baby)
PU
05:55pMAPLE LEAF FOODS : Ten workers test positive for COVID-19 at pork processing plant in Manitoba
AQ
05:52pBANCORP : MA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:50pTIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL : Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results
AQ
05:50pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : San Onofre Begins New Chapter as Fuel Transfer Operations End
BU
05:49pKNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS : Recognizes Family of the Year, Local Councils for Outstanding Contributions
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD. : SHL provides preliminary update on financial results for 1HY2020
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Sales of Over 10,000 FMCG Brands Increased by over 100% on the First Half of 2020
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : Pfizer, Gilead in Agreement to Manufacture Remdesivir for Covid-19
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group