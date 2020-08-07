Insights on the Global Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the osteoarthritis therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 9%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing incidence of osteoarthritis is one of the key factors driving market growth.

What are the top players in the market?

Abbott Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

North America

What is the major trend of the market?

Availability of guidelines for disease management is a major growth factor for the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 7.88%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence of osteoarthritis will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Product Analgesics and NSAIDs Corticosteroids Viscosupplements Others

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our osteoarthritis therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market size

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market trends

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market analysis

This study identifies availability of guidelines for disease management as one of the prime reasons driving the osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the osteoarthritis therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the osteoarthritis therapeutics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist osteoarthritis therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the osteoarthritis therapeutics market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of osteoarthritis therapeutics market vendors

