Insights on the Global Secondary Refrigerants Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The growing demand for secondary refrigerants from the food industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, high maintenance costs will hamper market growth.
The players in the food industry continuously face challenges in terms of production, storage, and retailing as they need to ensure that the cold chain remains unaffected for perishable goods. Also, the growing focus on reducing the carbon footprint in the supply chain has increased the preference for natural and secondary refrigerants in the food industry. This is because these refrigerants are environmentally friendly and have negligible global warming potential (GWP). They are also energy efficient and help in lowering manufacturing expenses. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global secondary refrigerants market.
Global Secondary Refrigerants Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the commercial refrigeration segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing application of VRF systems in office buildings, data centers, hospitals, and healthcare centers. In addition, rising urban population and increasing construction activities have fueled the growth of the segment.
Global Secondary refrigerants Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for processed food in the region. Also, factors such as the growing consumer goods industry and the proliferation of hypermarkets, specialty food stores, and supermarkets are fueling the growth of the secondary refrigerants market in APAC.
About Technavio:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
