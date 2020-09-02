Log in
Insights on the Global Secondary Refrigerants Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

09/02/2020 | 02:31am EDT

The secondary refrigerants market is expected to grow by USD 240.30 million, accelerating at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005666/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secondary Refrigerants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for secondary refrigerants from the food industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, high maintenance costs will hamper market growth.

The players in the food industry continuously face challenges in terms of production, storage, and retailing as they need to ensure that the cold chain remains unaffected for perishable goods. Also, the growing focus on reducing the carbon footprint in the supply chain has increased the preference for natural and secondary refrigerants in the food industry. This is because these refrigerants are environmentally friendly and have negligible global warming potential (GWP). They are also energy efficient and help in lowering manufacturing expenses. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global secondary refrigerants market.

More details: Report Page Link

Global Secondary Refrigerants Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the commercial refrigeration segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing application of VRF systems in office buildings, data centers, hospitals, and healthcare centers. In addition, rising urban population and increasing construction activities have fueled the growth of the segment.

Global Secondary refrigerants Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for processed food in the region. Also, factors such as the growing consumer goods industry and the proliferation of hypermarkets, specialty food stores, and supermarkets are fueling the growth of the secondary refrigerants market in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered

  • A-Gas International Ltd.
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • Dehon Service SAS - CLIMALIFE
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Dynalene Inc.
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • Environmental Process Systems Ltd.
  • Liquitherm Technologies Group Ltd.
  • SRS Frigadon Ltd.
  • The Chemours Co.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

     

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Commercial refrigeration - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential refrigeration - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Air-conditioning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver- Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • A-Gas International Ltd.
  • Clariant International Ltd.
  • Dehon Service SAS - CLIMALIFE
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Dynalene Inc.
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • Environmental Process Systems Ltd.
  • Liquitherm Technologies Group Ltd.
  • SRS Frigadon Ltd.
  • The Chemours Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/secondary-refrigerants-market-industry-analysis

About Technavio:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
