Insights on the Global Soybean Oil Market | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis of Related Markets Drivers, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio predicts the global soybean oil market to grow steadily at a CAGR of about 4% during 2019-2023. One of the primary drivers for this market is the increasing preference for healthy food ingredients. Soybean oil contains essential fatty acids such as alpha-linolenic acid, linolenic acid, and monounsaturated oleic acid. It is also rich in vitamin E which protects the skin from the damage caused by free radicals and sunburns. Many such benefits coupled with the rising consumer preference for healthy food ingredients are expected to fuel the growth of the global soybean oil during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global soybean oil market is a part of the global agricultural products market. The global agricultural products market includes crop growers, owners of plantations, and companies that produce and process foods but do not package and market them. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors

Technavio’s reports are aimed at providing key insights on soybean oil markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall agricultural products market. The research analyses the impact on these factors on the soybean oil markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio’s reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Agricultural Products Market: Segmentation

Agricultural Products, the parent market, includes the global soybean oil market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio’s reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global soybean oil market. The market is segmented as follows:

Product type

Food products

Non-food products

Activity

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Floriculture

Horticulture

Other

Sector

Crops

Livestock

Fisheries and aquaculture (including capture fisheries)

Forestry

Distribution channels

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Mass merchandisers

Farm and fleet

Others (club retailers, close-out operators, e-commerce)

Agricultural Products Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global agricultural products market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information of the multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

