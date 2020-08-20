Insights on the Global Tea Market | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis of Related Markets Drivers, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio predicts the global tea market to grow steadily at a CAGR of almost 5% by 2024. One of the primary drivers of the market is the health benefits associated with consuming tea and the increased consumption of tea worldwide. Also, vendors in the market are expanding their product lines by launching new and innovative products. In addition, changing demographics, expanding middle-class population, and rising urbanization are providing significant growth opportunities for market players. All these factors are propelling the growth of the global tea market. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global tea market analysis is a part of the non-alcoholic beverage market. The non-alcoholic beverage market includes the manufacturers of carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, dairy-based beverages, and dairy alternative drinks. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Technavio’s reports are aimed at providing key insights on tea markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall non-alcoholic beverage market. The research analyses the impact of these factors on the non-alcoholic beverage markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio’s reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.
Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Segmentation
Non-alcoholic beverage, the parent market, includes the global tea market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio’s reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global tea market. The market is segmented as follows:
-
Green Tea Market
-
China Green Tea Market
-
Japan Green Tea Market
-
Korea Green Tea Market
-
Black Tea Market
-
India Black Tea Market
-
China Black Tea Market
-
Taiwan Black Tea Market
-
Korea Black Tea Market
-
Nepal Black Tea Market
-
Srilanka Black Tea Market
-
Turkey Market
-
Oolong Tea Market
-
Wuyi Tea Market
-
Auxi Tea Market
-
Herbal Tea Market
-
Ayurvedic Tea Market
-
Anise Tea Market
-
Artichoke Tea Market
-
Barley Tea Market
-
Red clover Tea Market
-
Tulsi Tea Market
-
White Tea Market
-
Silver Needle (Baihao Yinzhen) Tea Market
-
White Peony (Bai Mudan) Tea Market
-
Long Life Eyebrow (Shou Mei) Tea Market
-
Tribute Eyebrow (Gong Mei) Tea Market
-
Fermented Tea Market
-
China Fermented Tea Market
-
Fu Zhuan cha
-
Liu Bao cha
-
Liu An cha
-
Lu Bian cha
-
Qing Zhuan cha
-
Japan Fermented Tea Market
-
Korea Fermented Tea Market
-
Edible Pickled Tea
-
Yellow Tea Market
-
Junshan Yinzhen Tea Market
-
Huoshan Huangya Tea Market
-
Meng Ding Huangya Tea Market
-
Da Ye Qing Tea Market
-
Huang Tang Tea Market
-
Tea Market by Packaging Type
-
Containers
-
Tea packets
-
Tea bags
Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Geographic Segmentation
The global non-alcoholic beverage market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Vendor Landscape
Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.
