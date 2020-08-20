Insights on the Global Tea Market | COVID-19 Impact and Analysis of Related Markets Drivers, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio predicts the global tea market to grow steadily at a CAGR of almost 5% by 2024. One of the primary drivers of the market is the health benefits associated with consuming tea and the increased consumption of tea worldwide. Also, vendors in the market are expanding their product lines by launching new and innovative products. In addition, changing demographics, expanding middle-class population, and rising urbanization are providing significant growth opportunities for market players. All these factors are propelling the growth of the global tea market. Download Free Sample Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005569/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tea Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global tea market analysis is a part of the non-alcoholic beverage market. The non-alcoholic beverage market includes the manufacturers of carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, dairy-based beverages, and dairy alternative drinks. Our research reports provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Latest reports related to tea market analysis

Global Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Ready-To-Drink Green Tea Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Fruit Tea Market 2019-2023

Get FREE Sample Report

Technavio’s reports are aimed at providing key insights on tea markets by identifying the key drivers, trends, and, challenges that are impacting the overall non-alcoholic beverage market. The research analyses the impact of these factors on the non-alcoholic beverage markets, for the present market scenario and over the forecast period. Technavio’s reports provide a comprehensive analysis on the vendors and their offerings, major growth strategies adopted by stakeholders, and the key happenings in the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Segmentation

Non-alcoholic beverage, the parent market, includes the global tea market within its scope and it is further segmented into multiple sub-segments. Technavio’s reports identify the high growth areas and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the global tea market. The market is segmented as follows:

Green Tea Market China Green Tea Market Japan Green Tea Market Korea Green Tea Market



Black Tea Market India Black Tea Market China Black Tea Market Taiwan Black Tea Market Korea Black Tea Market Nepal Black Tea Market Srilanka Black Tea Market Turkey Market



Oolong Tea Market Wuyi Tea Market Auxi Tea Market



Herbal Tea Market Ayurvedic Tea Market Anise Tea Market Artichoke Tea Market Barley Tea Market Red clover Tea Market Tulsi Tea Market



White Tea Market Silver Needle (Baihao Yinzhen) Tea Market White Peony (Bai Mudan) Tea Market Long Life Eyebrow (Shou Mei) Tea Market Tribute Eyebrow (Gong Mei) Tea Market



Pu'erh Tea Market Raw Type Sheng Cha Tea Market Ripe Type Shu Chá Tea Market



Fermented Tea Market China Fermented Tea Market Fu Zhuan cha Liu Bao cha Liu An cha Lu Bian cha Qing Zhuan cha Japan Fermented Tea Market Toyama Kurocha Korea Fermented Tea Market Tteokcha Edible Pickled Tea Lahpet



Yellow Tea Market Junshan Yinzhen Tea Market Huoshan Huangya Tea Market Meng Ding Huangya Tea Market Da Ye Qing Tea Market Huang Tang Tea Market



Tea Market by Packaging Type Containers Tea packets Tea bags



Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Geographic Segmentation

The global non-alcoholic beverage market has been analyzed across key geographical regions to identify region level market dynamics, developments, and the key growth countries for the forecast period. The regional level analysis identifies the market shares, growth momentum, and key leading countries in the market, which include (but are not limited to) the following:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes multiple sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings towards the market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005569/en/