Insignary Extends Its Industry Leadership in Binary Fingerprint Software Composition Analysis with Release of Clarity 2.0

SEOUL, South Korea, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insignary extended its industry leadership in binary software composition analysis today, with the release of Clarity 2.0. Its new actionable intelligence reporting metrics, management features and user interface make Insignary Clarity™ the most effective, frontline open source software (OSS) risk management solution for executives and managers.



With limited resources, in dynamic and complex DevOps and IT environments, it has become increasingly challenging for businesses to manage open source software-related license and security risks. With Clarity, executives and managers can quickly determine, at a glance, the most critical OSS security and licensing issues and allocate their DevOps and security resources to most effectively address them.

“For Clarity’s initial release, we focused on building our fingerprint-based, binary scanning engine that could accurately detect, without false positives, OSS components with security vulnerabilities or licensing issues,” said Tae-Jin (TJ) Kang, CEO of Insignary, Inc. “With the newest version of Clarity, we are providing an easy-to-digest view of the open source code being developed, distributed and used across the enterprise. Clarity makes scanning any binary file fast and easy, while providing managers and C-Level executives with practical, actionable intelligence.”

New, noteworthy features in Clarity include:

Dashboard – Gives a summarized overview of OSS security vulnerability status and license compliance issues across all projects or by each project. Executives (CEOs, CIOs, CISOs) and managers can quickly determine the most critical issues and direct engineering and operational resources to address them.



Policy – Allows executives and managers to set OSS usage and security policies for different projects. This feature also notifies managers if there are uses of open source components that may contain certain security vulnerabilities or license issues. Setting policies helps to enforce certain industry compliance requirements, such as Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), etc.



Scan Results Diff – Enables organizations to compare scan results side by side. Before distributing updated versions of software, managers can focus on the newly identified license risks or security vulnerabilities since the last scan.



View Customization – Gives users a choice in how precisely they would like to view their scan results, as an overall summary or as minutely detailed information.



Bookmarks – Allows users to save files or open source packages for easier access.



– Allows users to save files or open source packages for easier access. Custom Database – Enables companies to distinguish between third-party OSS components and in-house, extended OSS projects.

Insignary Clarity is unique in that it scans for “fingerprints” from binary code to examine and then compare against the fingerprints collected from open source components in numerous open source repositories. This unique approach results in highly accurate OSS detection with nearly-zero false positives.

About Insignary, Inc.

Founded in 2016, venture-backed Insignary is the global leader in binary-level software composition analysis. Through its Insignary Clarity and TruthIsIntheBinary.com software and cloud-based solutions, the company enables unmatched open source software binary scanning to uncover and address security and license compliance issues. For more information, please visit www.insignary.com .

Insignary, Insignary Clarity and TruthIsIntheBinary are trademarks or servicemarks of Insignary, Inc. All other brands, trademarks or servicemarks are the property of their respective owners.

