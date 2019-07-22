Log in
Insigneo : Welcomes Industry Veteran Mariela Arana as Head of Operations and Technology

07/22/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

Mariela Arana joins Insigneo as Head of Operations and Technology while the company embarks on a growth strategy with a laser-focused plan on digitalizing operations to provide an enhanced client experience.

Arana brings over a decade of experience in the financial industry along with a solutions-oriented mentality that will propel the successful implementation of key initiatives to automate workflows. She will be overseeing both the United States and Uruguay’s operations as well as the firm’s IT department.

With the client experience at the core, Insigneo has embarked on a journey of growth and expansion as it seeks to scale and automate their operations by leveraging state-of-the-art technology to be more efficient and continue to meet their clients’ needs in an increasingly digital landscape. These initiatives will streamline workflows, including the implementation of cutting-edge programs which will be spearheaded by Arana.

“We are excited to welcome Mariela to the Insigneo family and we are confident that with her experience and talent, coupled with her solutions-oriented mentality, she is the perfect addition to our team,” said Javier Rivero, Chief Operating Officer of Insigneo. “We are counting on her to bring a fresh perspective and the expertise to better our processes and enhance our client’s experience.”

An industry veteran, Arana brings extensive experience in project and time management with a profound focus on risk and compliance and third-party vendor management. Most recently, Arana served as Head of CPII Operations at Citi International Personal Bank and previously as an Investment Associate at Citi Private Bank. Arana started in the financial industry in 2005 when she joined Merrill Lynch.

“I am extremely excited to join such a passionate and energetic team,” Arana shared. “I believe in the power of communicating your purpose with passion and energy, keeping the team motivated and engaged to achieve a common goal. This is what I plan on bringing to my new Insigneo family.”

She graduated from Florida International University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Finance, has completed Certified Financial Planning courses at the University of Miami and holds Series 7, 66, 9 and 10 in addition to a Life, Health & Variable Annuities License (215).

About Insigneo

Insigneo empowers Financial Advisors managing clients around the world with a comprehensive menu of services that focus on wealth management, multi-family offices and institutional services. Insigneo manages over 7 billion in client assets with a growing list of over 140 financial advisors; serving more than 10,000 clients in Latin America and the United States. Insigneo is an international leader for independent financial services.


© Business Wire 2019
