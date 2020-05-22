Log in
InspIR Group Announces Webinar: Integrating Investor Relations and ESG to Maximize Value

05/22/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

  • Practical insights from the architect of S&P’s highest rated corporate ESG program in the U.S. and the former Global COO for BlackRock’s Corporate Governance & Responsible Investment Team
  • Learn how to integrate ESG and investor relations; from developing priorities to setting strategy, to day-to-day program execution
  • First of the InspIR Insights webinar series of informative, thought provoking and actionable programming

InspIR Group, a leading strategic investor relations and corporate communications consultancy, will host a webinar series delivering highly informative, thought-provoking programming to challenge and stimulate discussion. The first in the “InspIR Insights” series, Integrating Investor Relations and ESG to Maximize Value, will be held on May 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET.

Whether contemplating initiating a corporate ESG program or looking to better understand market-leading reporting practices for an existing program, this webinar will provide a roadmap for achieving meaningful results and will feature an enlightening conversation, with an emphasis on real-world examples. The discussion will also illustrate how ESG and Investor Relations can be integrated to enhance access to capital during today’s challenging times.

The discussion features Edward Vallejo, Vice President of Investor Relations and architect of the American Water ESG program which is S&P’s highest ESG rated company in the U.S. and second highest globally; Chad Spitler, a former BlackRock Managing Director responsible for developing their ESG program and current CEO of Third Economy, a firm providing sustainable investment research and advisory services for investors and corporations; and Fabiane Goldstein, InspIR Group co-founder and head of the firm’s ESG Integration practice who will answer questions based on years of experience and leadership in implementing ESG programs and guidelines for investing.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday, May 26, 5:00 pm ET
Where: Register HERE for the event or at www.inspirgroup.com/webinar

About InspIR

The InspIR Group is a cross-border investor relations and corporate communications firm that enhances the value and reputation of companies operating in dynamic environments. InspIR’s senior advisors are financially fluent, experienced communicators. Our global clients operate across borders and are often high growth. InspIR is the leading strategic investor relations advisory firm in Latin America and Brazil. To learn more about our firm, please visit: www.inspirgroup.com and follow the company’s news on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
