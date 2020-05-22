InspIR Group Announces Webinar: Integrating Investor Relations and ESG to Maximize Value

InspIR Group, a leading strategic investor relations and corporate communications consultancy, will host a webinar series delivering highly informative, thought-provoking programming to challenge and stimulate discussion. The first in the “InspIR Insights” series, Integrating Investor Relations and ESG to Maximize Value, will be held on May 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET.

Whether contemplating initiating a corporate ESG program or looking to better understand market-leading reporting practices for an existing program, this webinar will provide a roadmap for achieving meaningful results and will feature an enlightening conversation, with an emphasis on real-world examples. The discussion will also illustrate how ESG and Investor Relations can be integrated to enhance access to capital during today’s challenging times.

The discussion features Edward Vallejo, Vice President of Investor Relations and architect of the American Water ESG program which is S&P’s highest ESG rated company in the U.S. and second highest globally; Chad Spitler, a former BlackRock Managing Director responsible for developing their ESG program and current CEO of Third Economy, a firm providing sustainable investment research and advisory services for investors and corporations; and Fabiane Goldstein, InspIR Group co-founder and head of the firm’s ESG Integration practice who will answer questions based on years of experience and leadership in implementing ESG programs and guidelines for investing.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday, May 26, 5:00 pm ET

Where: Register HERE for the event or at www.inspirgroup.com/webinar

