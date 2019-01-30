InspIR Group : Launches Cross-Border Corporate Access Services

New practice led by Priscila Nannetti, former vice president of Goldman Sachs’ LatAm corporate access desk

Practice will operate from InspIR’s New York and São Paulo offices and complement the firm’s portfolio of strategic investor relations and corporate communications services

InspIR Group, a strategic investor relations and corporate communications firm specializing in emerging market and growth companies, today announced the launch of an independent corporate access practice, led by Priscila Nannetti, a senior director in the firm’s São Paulo office and a former vice president of Goldman Sachs’ LatAm corporate access desk. Ivan Peill, a senior director in the firm’s New York office, will co-lead the practice.

“Priscila leverages over 15 years of capital markets experience at global and local investment banks when leading the delivery of targeted, high-touch and conflict-free corporate access services to our clients,” said Monique Skruzny, founding partner and chief executive officer of InspIR Group. “MiFID ll regulations have fundamentally changed the dynamics of investor relations and our new corporate access practice aims to ensure that InspIR’s clients achieve optimal visibility in the global investment community.”

Prior to joining InspIR Group, Ms. Nannetti led the origination, design and execution of corporate access services for Goldman Sachs in Latin America, including bespoke trips for top-tier institutional investors across the region, the US and Canada, Europe and Asia; non-deal roadshows for public companies; flagship investor conferences and thematic events; and investor field trips in Brazil and the Andean region. Ms. Nannetti has led corporate access desks at two other investment banks and has also worked as an equity research analyst in earlier banking roles.

Mr. Peill has over 20 years of investor relations experience in advisory practices and as a corporate investor relations officer. His experience includes leading the global IR advisory team within the ADR group of J.P. Morgan’s corporate and investment bank. Among his core responsibilities there was leading an investor marketing team that complemented the equity sales and corporate access activities of the bank.

“Our corporate access practice is led by two highly experienced and dedicated capital markets and investor relations professionals who leverage our firm’s extensive and long-standing relationships in the global investment community and who employ rigorous investor targeting as well as flawless logistics to deliver high-touch buy-side and sell-side connectivity,” said Fabiane Goldstein, head and co-founder of the firm’s São Paulo office. “We have always ensured that our clients deliver the right message and now they can reach the right investors too.”

The InspIR Group is a cross-border investor relations and corporate communications firm that enhances the value and reputation of companies operating in dynamic operating environments. InspIR’s senior advisors have worked as operating executives, investment bankers, equity and credit research analysts, investor relations officers and financial journalists. In 2017 and 2018, InspIR was the leading investor relations advisor by deal size for Latin American IPOs. To learn more about our firm, please visit: www.inspirgroup.com

