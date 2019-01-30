InspIR Group : Launches Cross-Border Corporate Access Services

New practice led by Priscila Nannetti, former vice president of Goldman
Sachs’ LatAm corporate access desk
Practice will operate from InspIR’s New York and São Paulo offices and
complement the firm’s portfolio of strategic investor relations and
corporate communications services
InspIR Group, a strategic investor relations and corporate
communications firm specializing in emerging market and growth
companies, today announced the launch of an independent corporate access
practice, led by Priscila Nannetti, a senior director in the firm’s São
Paulo office and a former vice president of Goldman Sachs’ LatAm
corporate access desk. Ivan Peill, a senior director in the firm’s New
York office, will co-lead the practice.
“Priscila leverages over 15 years of capital markets experience at
global and local investment banks when leading the delivery of targeted,
high-touch and conflict-free corporate access services to our clients,”
said Monique Skruzny, founding partner and chief executive officer of
InspIR Group. “MiFID ll regulations have fundamentally changed the
dynamics of investor relations and our new corporate access practice
aims to ensure that InspIR’s clients achieve optimal visibility in the
global investment community.”
Prior to joining InspIR Group, Ms. Nannetti led the origination, design
and execution of corporate access services for Goldman Sachs in Latin
America, including bespoke trips for top-tier institutional investors
across the region, the US and Canada, Europe and Asia; non-deal
roadshows for public companies; flagship investor conferences and
thematic events; and investor field trips in Brazil and the Andean
region. Ms. Nannetti has led corporate access desks at two other
investment banks and has also worked as an equity research analyst in
earlier banking roles.
Mr. Peill has over 20 years of investor relations experience in advisory
practices and as a corporate investor relations officer. His experience
includes leading the global IR advisory team within the ADR group of
J.P. Morgan’s corporate and investment bank. Among his core
responsibilities there was leading an investor marketing team that
complemented the equity sales and corporate access activities of the
bank.
“Our corporate access practice is led by two highly experienced and
dedicated capital markets and investor relations professionals who
leverage our firm’s extensive and long-standing relationships in the
global investment community and who employ rigorous investor targeting
as well as flawless logistics to deliver high-touch buy-side and
sell-side connectivity,” said Fabiane Goldstein, head and co-founder of
the firm’s São Paulo office. “We have always ensured that our clients
deliver the right message and now they can reach the right investors
too.”
About InspIR
The InspIR Group is a cross-border investor relations and corporate
communications firm that enhances the value and reputation of companies
operating in dynamic operating environments. InspIR’s senior advisors
have worked as operating executives, investment bankers, equity and
credit research analysts, investor relations officers and financial
journalists. In 2017 and 2018, InspIR was the leading investor relations
advisor by deal size for Latin American IPOs. To learn more about our
firm, please visit: www.inspirgroup.com
