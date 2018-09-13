Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InspectorPro Insurance : Announces Premier Partnership to Advance Risk Management Education and Provide Better Claims Protection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

InspectorPro Insurance and the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) announce their Premier Partnership to advance risk management education and provide better claims protection in the home inspection industry.

Through the Partnership, ASHI members will receive regular information regarding claims prevention, trends, and risk management techniques thus enabling ASHI home inspectors to better protect themselves from potential demands. Further, the availability of InspectorPro’s pre-claims assistance, errors and omissions, and general liability programs will allow ASHI members to gain access to insurance and legal resources essential to safeguarding their home inspection businesses.

“For a decade, we’ve loved and served ASHI home inspectors. Their integrity, knowledge, and industriousness set them apart from others in the field,” said Ryan Osborne, Program Director of InspectorPro. “We are excited to serve ASHI members at a greater capacity so that they can have more peace of mind and confidence at every inspection.”

Risk management needs are growing in the home inspection industry as the nation continues a culture of litigiousness. Such a culture requires that inspection professionals have accurate information and applicable skills to protect themselves from unwarranted complaints. Inspectors also require insurance policies that can meet their coverage needs and handle claims appropriately. Hence, the ASHI and InspectorPro Partnership allows for a streamlined distribution of claims prevention education and claims protection.

“ASHI’s excited to partner with a company that shares ASHI’s mission and values,” said ASHI Executive Director James Thomas. “We believe that InspectorPro’s risk management education and insurance programs will benefit many of our members.”

About the American Society of Home Inspectors

Founded in 1976, ASHI is the oldest and most respected non-profit, professional organization of home inspectors in North America. Its Standard of Practice and Code of Ethics is the industry standard. For more information, visit ASHI online.

About InspectorPro Insurance

For a decade, Citadel Insurance Services’ InspectorPro Insurance has given inspectors peace of mind through coverage for their specific industry. Further, InspectorPro’s risk management education and pre-claims assistance programs have helped home inspectors mitigate risk and prevent claims. For more information, visit InspectorPro online.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:29pCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Patent Issued for Water-Based Antiperspirant And Aerosol Dispenser Therefor (USPTO 10,064,472)
AQ
07:29pMENHADEN CAPITAL : Fact Sheet
PR
07:28pGOLDMAN SACHS : Names New Finance Chief, President -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:28pMOLECULAR MEDICINE : Reports from Department of Experimental Oncology and Molecular Medicine Provide New Insights into Lung Cancer (Mechanisms of tumor immunotherapy,...
AQ
07:27pUPS goes back to business in $20 billion automation push
RE
07:27pCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Low Water Stannous Fluoride Plus Zinc Citrate Dentifrice With Improved Stability, Rheology, And Efficacy",...
AQ
07:27pCopper Prices Gain as Dollar Weakens
DJ
07:26pReports Outline Anxiety Disorders Study Results from Department of Pharmacy (Neuroprotective Effects of dl-3-n-Butylphthalide against...
AQ
07:25pMOLECULAR MEDICINE : Research Conducted at Academy of Athens Has Updated Our Knowledge about Cellular and Molecular Medicine (The family of 14-3-3 proteins and...
AQ
07:25pCrowdStrike Named to Forbes Cloud 100 for Second Year in a Row
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
2Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
3Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
4Trump denies pressure for trade deal as China welcomes U.S. talks invite
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.