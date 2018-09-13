InspectorPro Insurance : Announces Premier Partnership to Advance Risk Management Education and Provide Better Claims Protection

InspectorPro Insurance and the American Society of Home Inspectors
(ASHI) announce their Premier Partnership to advance risk management
education and provide better claims protection in the home inspection
industry.
Through the Partnership, ASHI members will receive regular information
regarding claims prevention, trends, and risk management techniques thus
enabling ASHI home inspectors to better protect themselves from
potential demands. Further, the availability of InspectorPro’s
pre-claims assistance, errors and omissions, and general liability
programs will allow ASHI members to gain access to insurance and legal
resources essential to safeguarding their home inspection businesses.
“For a decade, we’ve loved and served ASHI home inspectors. Their
integrity, knowledge, and industriousness set them apart from others in
the field,” said Ryan Osborne, Program Director of InspectorPro. “We are
excited to serve ASHI members at a greater capacity so that they can
have more peace of mind and confidence at every inspection.”
Risk management needs are growing in the home inspection industry as the
nation continues a culture of litigiousness. Such a culture requires
that inspection professionals have accurate information and applicable
skills to protect themselves from unwarranted complaints. Inspectors
also require insurance policies that can meet their coverage needs and
handle claims appropriately. Hence, the ASHI and InspectorPro
Partnership allows for a streamlined distribution of claims prevention
education and claims protection.
“ASHI’s excited to partner with a company that shares ASHI’s mission and
values,” said ASHI Executive Director James Thomas. “We believe that
InspectorPro’s risk management education and insurance programs will
benefit many of our members.”
About the American Society of Home Inspectors
Founded in 1976, ASHI is the oldest and most respected non-profit,
professional organization of home inspectors in North America. Its
Standard of Practice and Code of Ethics is the industry standard. For
more information, visit ASHI
online.
About InspectorPro Insurance
For a decade, Citadel Insurance Services’ InspectorPro Insurance has
given inspectors peace of mind through coverage for their specific
industry. Further, InspectorPro’s risk management education and
pre-claims assistance programs have helped home inspectors mitigate risk
and prevent claims. For more information, visit InspectorPro
online.
