Inspirata Announces Agreement with Swiss Hospital, Kantonsspital Aarau for the Next-Generation of its Digital Pathology Software to Support a 100% Digital Workflow

09/10/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Bilbao, Spain, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata® Europe, Ltd. announced today that it has signed an agreement with Kantonsspital Aarau (KSA) to upgrade to Inspirata’s latest version of Dynamyx™ digital pathology software. An early adopter of the Omnyx® digital pathology solution for clinical use in 2013, the hospital is implementing a 100 percent digital workflow using the next-generation solution from Inspirata.

0_medium_KAS.jpeg
Kantonsspital Aarau is one of Switzerland’s premier hospitals and has a rich history of offering state-of-the-art, innovative healthcare services.


2_medium_InspirataLogo-Tagline-twocolor_high_res.jpg


Kantonsspital Aarau is one of Switzerland’s premier hospitals and has a rich history of offering state-of-the-art, innovative healthcare services. Their decision to digitize the pathology workflow stems from a commitment to provide the best quality of care to its patient population. With digital pathology, the hospital aims to connect remote sites with the centralized pathology laboratory, enable faster access to previously digitized slides and prior patient information, support and improve multidisciplinary team discussions and enhance patient care.

Specific upgrades include deeper integration with the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), external case sharing and collaboration on cases, adding fluorescence to the digital workflow and moving from a single-use-case scanner to scanners capable of supporting every use case in surgical pathology.

“The next-generation Dynamyx software is a powerful solution that has capability to ingest images from a wide range of scanners. This will enable us to meet our goal having a 100 percent digital workflow,” says KSA’s Chief Pathologists Professor Rainer Grobholz. “But it goes much further than that by providing efficiency-enhancing tools that save time and help us provide faster results to our patients.”

 “As part of this engagement, Inspirata will be providing multiple scanners along with the latest version of Dynamyx to support KSA’s goals related to being a leader in digital pathology and providing outstanding patient care,” says, General Manager, Inspirata Europe, Ltd., Tim Wing.

About KSA

Kantonsspital Aarau (KSA) is the largest hospital in the canton of Aargau and, next to the university hospitals, one of the largest center hospitals in Switzerland. Since 2010, the Department of General Internal Medicine has been awarded the status of a university clinic. As a trans-regional health center, KSA has a first-class medical-technical infrastructure, is active in research and is an important education center for aspiring medical specialists as well as an attractive employer for numerous occupational groups through the training of 31 specialist titles, 19 of them A-status across care, therapy and operation.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata®, Inc. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms structures unstructured case files and clinician notes to provide key insights for oncology-specific clinical and operational activities as well as cancer reporting. Inspirata’s flagship solution is its Cancer Information Data Trust (CIDT) that generates a longitudinal view of oncology patients—from diagnosis, through treatments and therapies, to outcomes. The CIDT has extensive applications in clinical decision support, research, education, drug discovery and clinical trials enrollment. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers, pharma and others. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Attachment 

Marjorie Bulone
Inspirata, Inc.
813-570-8905
mbulone@inspirata.com

Graeme Collins
Inspirata Europe, Ltd.
+44 (0)7854 664168
gcollins@inspirata.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
