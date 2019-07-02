Log in
Inspirata Announces First Annual Executive Exchange Conference

07/02/2019 | 08:24am EDT

Tampa, Florida, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Leading provider of tissue diagnostics and cancer care insight solutions, Inspirata, announced today its First Annual Executive Exchange, being held from July 31 – August 2, 2019 at the Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.  The conference’s theme is “Practical Advances in Cancer Care & Research: Bringing the Cancer Moonshot Back to Earth” and will bring together thought leaders of varied disciplines to focus on the data, technologies, clinical processes and collaboration needed to propel practical advances in cancer care. 

Inspirata’s Executive Exchange will feature collaborative discussions from some of the industry’s top thought leaders in areas of oncology, pathology, molecular diagnostics, research, technology, surveillance, health systems, payers and the economic and investment market.  “The need to collect patient-consented genomic, pathology, and imaging data and correlate it with clinical data, including epidemiologic, treatment and outcomes data, for all cancer patients, under a single accessible data bank is the number one challenge impeding advances in cancer care,”  states Keynote speaker, Michael A. Caligiuri, MD, President, City of Hope National Medical Center - Deana and Steve Campbell Physician-in-Chief Distinguished Chair.  “Inspirata’s Executive Exchange brings the most recent ideas and developments to enhance data sharing among stakeholders to address this issue.”  Dr. Caligiuri will present on the topic of rapid advances in precision technology innovation and sustainable strategies for genetic and molecular medicine. 

“The cancer care journey is composed of many disciplines that infrequently get the opportunity to collaborate and understand how they can advance the overall care process for patients.  Likewise, clinical and research professionals often lack a complete understanding of the others’ needs and restraints in progressing therapy advancement,” states Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata.  “The Inspirata Executive Exchange is designed to present a 360-degree perspective on advancing cancer care in an interactive and engaging format.  Inspirata believes that communication is at the heart of innovation and facilitating collaboration across the varied disciplines of the cancer care journey is a needed catalyst to treatment innovation.”

“The drive to cure cancer through therapy advancement requires relevant and real-world data from across the cancer care journey.  It requires precision data, patient involvement and the ability to surface meaningful insights to all care cycle constituents,” states Greg Tennant, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for Inspirata.  “Our industry has struggled with the ability to surface meaningful data, match patients for clinical trials and legitimize the use of data for the advancement of care.  Inspirata’s leadership in hosting the Executive Exchange on the advancement of cancer therapy is focused on bridging these gaps to drive real progress.”

The Executive Exchange is an invitation only event for cancer industry thought leaders.  If you are a cancer industry thought leader and wish to attend the Executive Exchange, please submit a registration request at https://go.inspirata.com/exec-exchange-2019/ for consideration.  There are no registration costs for approved attendees and no fees paid to our stellar line-up of speakers.  The official social media hashtag for the Inspirata Executive Exchange will be #iee2019. The Executive Exchange is not a commercial event.


About Inspirata, Inc.
Inspirata®, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship. 

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

Attachments 

Greg Tennant
Inspirata, Inc.
813-570-8908
gtennant@inspirata.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
