Inspirata Boosts Its Open Architecture Promise by Launching an Extensive Approved Partner Program

03/17/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Tampa, Florida, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True to its promise of building an open platform in digital pathology, Inspirata announced today its extensive Approved Partner Program. Initially starting with four critical areas in laboratory and diagnostic technologies – namely, Whole Slide Image (WSI) Scanning, AP-LIS/LIMS, Image Analysis Solutions, and Non-Scanner Imaging, the software solutions provider plans to expand this program to Cancer Informatics and other related areas.

Mark Lloyd, PhD, EVP and Founder of Inspirata, is very optimistic about the future of the Approved Partner Program saying, “It is exciting to see so many global category leaders who share our commitment to open standards, solution interoperability and stakeholder collaboration. Having this formal program gives our existing and future customers the confidence they will continue to have access to the best laboratory technologies, including the latest in artificial intelligence, when they go digital.”

The “open-platform” sentiment is strong among all partners who have formally joined Inspirata’s program.

“We are pleased to have found a partner with whom we are truly removing barriers to digital pathology,” says Janne Haavisto, CTO at WSI scanner vendor Grundium.

 “The partnership with Inspirata stems from our shared passion to see digital pathology genuinely help clinicians. Combining our technologies is a thrilling prospect for the future of pathology,” chimes in Gabe Siegel, CEO of Augmentiqs, a provider of augmented reality (AR) in healthcare.

The new program’s dedicated page on Inspirata’s web site features datasheets for dozens of technical integrations. Visit www.inspirata.com or email us at partners@inspirata.com for more details.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship. 

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally.

Emil Mladenov
Inspirata, Inc.
+1 813-467-7616
emladenov@inspirata.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
