Inspirational New Book Prodigious Son: A Memoir of Miracles Reveals Remarkable Life of An Urban Shaman, Ralph Matson

08/18/2020 | 06:55am EDT

CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- First time author Ralph Matson shares, in his own words, remarkable stories of healing, recovery and enlightenment in, "Prodigious Son: A Memoir of Miracles" (ISBN: 978-1098308872). Matson's journey leads us into the famous Woodstock festival, down drug alleys, and over mountain ashrams on a never-ending quest for higher consciousness as he struggles with his inner demons and angels.

BOOK - Prodigious Son: A Memoir of Miracles

Growing up in severe poverty Matson battled the unjustified hatred of a tyrannical father leaving him with a negative self-image. Paradoxically he associated throughout his life with remarkable and affirmative people such as, Ram Dass, Timothy Leary, Rammurti S. Mishra, and Swami Rama. Even in his depictions of heartbreak or cruelty, Matson generously renders a world-and a philosophy-of devotion, kindness, and perseverance that is the underlying thread of his life story. His many brushes with death, including accidents, tumors, overdoses and heart failure only confirmed his spiritual beliefs and demonstrated the miraculous power of healing.

Growing up in severe poverty Matson battled the unjustified hatred of a tyrannical father leaving him with a negative self-image. Paradoxically he associated throughout his life with remarkable and affirmative people such as, Ram Dass, Timothy Leary, Rammurti S. Mishra, and Swami Rama. Even in his depictions of heartbreak or cruelty, Matson generously renders a world-and a philosophy-of devotion, kindness, and perseverance that is the underlying thread of his life story. His many brushes with death, including accidents, tumors, overdoses and heart failure only confirmed his spiritual beliefs and demonstrated the miraculous power of healing.

On the way to the emergency room, struck down with severe heart failure, his nephew John pleaded with him to write his memoir, telling him "you cannot die until you have told your story." From that plea this book was born with a front cover designed to depict the power of light and love we all hold in the palm of our hands. "If my book can help one person find hope or awakening in the middle of despair," said Matson, "then I will feel I have been blessed with another miracle before I leave this world."

For more information visit: https://ProdigiousSon.com/

Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1098308875/

About Ralph "Corky" Matson

Ralph "Corky" Matson, born in 1943, currently resides in his hometown of Chicago where he continues to pursue spiritual awakening with a lifelong humanitarian philosophy. Matson was a graduate from the Kellberg Institute of Swedish Massage and the Dale Carnegie Institute for Public Speaking. Even through Matson has had numerous brushes with death and addictive challenges, he has been blessed with extraordinary meetings and experiences with remarkable people.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProdigiousSonMemoir/

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/iAVSoPTqpVU

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0818s2p-Prodigious-Son-300dpi.jpg
*Caption: "Prodigious Son: A Memoir of Miracles" by author Ralph Matson.

News Source: Ralph Matson

Related link: https://ProdigiousSon.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/inspirational-new-book-prodigious-son-a-memoir-of-miracles-reveals-remarkable-life-of-an-urban-shaman-ralph-matson/

