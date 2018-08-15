Inspire Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, Ranking No. 196

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, a leading clean energy technology company, today announced it ranked number 196 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes America’s greatest and most inspiring entrepreneurs. This prestigious award honors 5,000 of the fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the U.S. based on three-year revenue growth rates.



“We are honored to make our debut on the Inc. 5000 list this year, alongside some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies,” said Patrick Maloney, founder and CEO of Inspire. “We are dedicated to accelerating the transition to clean energy and powering smarter homes across the nation. We wouldn’t be here without our customers, investors, and partners who believe in our mission and want to create a better energy future.”

Launched in 2014, Inspire is designed for people who want the easiest way to access clean energy and smart home technologies. When these two things come together, people get a true smart home — one that is powered by clean energy and uses technology to run as efficiently as possible.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 honorees achieved a three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, at a median rate of 171.8 percent. The companies’ aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, and collectively, they generated 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Inspire’s award-winning monthly subscription includes an integrated smart home experience, energy management services, and 100% clean energy—with no upfront costs. Personalized for each home, Inspire subscriptions are designed to improve efficiency, eliminate environmental impact, and automate energy savings.

“Inspire was founded on the belief that we shouldn’t have to burn 8,000 pounds of coal every year to heat and cool our homes,” continued Maloney. “Most people believe that clean energy is important to our future. We empower them to exercise their choice and avoid the use of unnecessary energy altogether.”

To learn more about Inspire’s offerings, click here and discover your custom plan.

About Inspire

Launched in 2014, Inspire's mission is to create a brighter energy future by simplifying consumer adoption of clean energy and smart home technologies. Disrupting the one-size-fits-all utility model, Inspire's groundbreaking Smart Energy subscription seamlessly combines personalized clean energy plans with best-in-class smart devices. Using Inspire's app, members control their smart homes from anywhere and select automated settings to use less energy while earning rewards. Inspire is dedicated to making it easy for everyone to have a smart, sustainable home. A Certified B-Corp, Inspire is nationally recognized for its commitment to making a positive impact on the planet. It was featured in Fast Company and Mashable, and chosen as one of Fortune's 50 Best Small Workplaces in 2017. Inspire products are available in select areas across the U.S. via helloinspire.com. The company is privately held, with offices in Culver City, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

