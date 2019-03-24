Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

InspireMD : Provides Amended Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 03:50am EDT

Tel Aviv, Israel - March 22, 2019 - InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of carotid artery disease, today provided an amended disclosure to conform to the Company's Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on February 19, 2019.

As disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed on February 19, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained a going concern qualification paragraph in the audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm. See further discussion in Note 1 to the Company's consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for treatment of carotid artery disease by providing outstanding acute results and durable stroke free long-term outcomes.

InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements.' Such statements may be preceded by the words 'intends,' 'may,' 'will,' 'plans,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'predicts,' 'estimates,' 'aims,' 'believes,' 'hopes,' 'potential' or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Craig Shore

Chief Financial Officer

InspireMD, Inc.

888-776-6804

craigs@inspiremd.com

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer

InspireMD Inc. published this content on 24 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 07:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:13aKINNERET : rises 3.5 centimeters over the weekend
AQ
05:08aAFCON : Stars out to trounce The Cranes in Afcon crucial encounter
AQ
05:08aAFCON : Serengeti Boys set sights on Rwanda competition
AQ
04:57aNETCARE : Man killed in Reservoir Hills hijacking
AQ
04:57aPICK 'N PAY STORES : For the love of local business
AQ
04:54aKIMBERLY CLARK : XPRIZE Identifies 10 Future Breakthroughs Required to Protect Our Forests
AQ
04:54aRIMINI STREET : CEO Visits Seoul, Addresses Changing IT Mission
AQ
04:54aPVH : Tommy Hilfiger Calls on Social Entrepreneurs to Take on the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge
AQ
04:35aERG S P A : Presentation of lists for the appoint...
PU
04:34aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson launches IoT and 5G University Competition in Egypt with MCIT
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
2ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : NYAMAGABE: Stalled wheat processing factory hurting farmers' fortunes
3VIACOM : TAYLOR SWIFT, ARIANA GRANDE, ELLEN DEGENERES, ROBERT DOWNEY JR., SHAWN MENDES, ZENDAYA, NOAH CENTINEO..
4China state planner says will continue reform in oil, rail and electricity
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : RALPH NADER: Greedy Boeing's Avoidable Design And Software Time Bombs – OpEd

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.