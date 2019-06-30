Inspirotec advances “Exhale” product business expansion

CHICAGO, June 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirotec Inc., is a rapidly growing Chicago-based company with it’s Exhale™ highly portable whole house allergen measuring system and remediation support services. Exhale™ is the only air quality system on the market with proprietary technology for measuring airborne bio-material uniquely targeted for consumers, allergists, indoor air quality experts, and for the home resale markets. The company is scaling up for expanded growth.



Appointed at the beginning of this year, new CEO Tom Brya MBA is preparing the company for significant opportunities developing now and expected in the new year. Tom says “the Inspirotec team is setting the foundation we need to meet planned increased demand in quantity and continuing to meet the highest quality standards”. To this end, Inspirotec has relocated from the old site at University of Illinois Chicago to the tech park recently founded by Rosalind Franklin University, Helix 51. In this expanded and modern space Inspirotec has kicked off programs for assay quality and menu expansion under GLP and GMP certification, geared up for large scale production of updated and enhanced performance sampling device.

Under direction of CSO Julian Gordon PhD, a new scientific advisory board has been constituted with Jim Koziarz PhD as co-chair and Dave Kelso PhD, Brent Stevens PhD, Dave Esposito MBA as members, with ongoing support from medical advisors Paul Detjen MD and David Bernstein MD. The diverse skill sets in biotechnology and IVD development, environmental science and quality systems will guide Inspirotec through this expansionary phase, together with the ongoing medical counsel

Thus, Inspirotec is preparing to fulfill the needs of the expanding business.

About Inspirotec Inc.

Inspirotec Inc is the only company providing airborne allergen detection either through physicians, industrial hygienists, indoor air quality professionals, home resale, or direct to consumer. Direct to consumer is marketed under the brand name Exhale and can be purchased through www.exhalenow.com.

Inspirotec has an extensive portfolio of patents* as well as publications in the peer-reviewed literature1-4.





*US patents 8,038,944, 9,216,421, 9,360,402, 9,481,904, 9,618,431 as well as patents and application world-wide.

1Gordon J, Detjen P, Nimmagadda S, Rogers L, Patel S, Thompson J, Reboulet R and Gandhi P. Bedroom exposure to airborne allergens in the Chicago area using a patient-operated sampling device. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2018;121(1):211-220.

2Gordon J, Gandhi P, Shekhawat G, Frazier A, Hampton-Marcell J, Gilbert JA. A simple novel device for air sampling by electrokinetic capture. Microbiome. 2015;3.

3Gordon J, Detjen P, Kelso D, Gandhi P. A new patient-operated sampling device for measurement of aeroallergens. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2016;116(5):475-6.

4Gordon J, Reboulet R, Gandhi P, Matsui E. Validation of a novel sampling technology for airborne allergens in low-income urban homes. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2018;120(1):96-97.

5Richardson M, Gottel N, Gilbert J, Gordon J, Gandhi P, Reboulet R Hampton-Marcell J. Concurrent measurement of microbiome and allergens in the air of bedrooms of allergy disease patients in the Chicago area. Microbiome 2019;7:82

Contact