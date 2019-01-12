Log in
Inspiry Smart Box debuts at CES, setting the stage for rapid growth of new and creative solutions in the world of payment

01/12/2019 | 11:01am EST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Inspiry Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrated mobile payment smart solutions based on its Inspiry Smart Box at 2019 CES, which took place from January 8 to January 11. The solutions have been implemented at points of sale and check-out counters in more than 20 countries and are increasingly becoming part of the array of new payment solutions benefiting shoppers around the world.

CES, an annual exchange event for innovators and breakthrough technologies, is dedicated to bringing new solutions in consumer technology to the global market. Inspiry International COO Gao Zilong said "this year's CES revealed a trend in that, besides the rapid growth of mobile payment in China, innovators across the world are also accelerating the research into next-generation mobile payment solutions and related business models."

For example, payments by scanning QR codes have been used in virtual currency transactions, and the global rise of e-wallets has spurred commercial trials of several multi-channel payment systems. In addition, unmanned points of sale and online marketing have each become an important focus of new ideas among CES exhibitors. Mr. Gao predicts that with the rapid development of 5G and the Internet of Things, highly networked smart mobile payment terminals integrated with cloud services will become the preferred model for multi-scenario, multi-channel transactions, and lead to more innovation in business.

An early pioneer in the R&D of recognition technology, Inspiry demonstrated for the first time at CES mobile payment software and hardware solutions that are suitable for wide implementation in department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores and parking lots as well as on all forms of public transport and in other payment situations. These solutions are becoming more familiar to shoppers around the world and have been deployed in the shops of well-known international brands such as CK.

Gao believes that the rapid development of China's mobile payment has become an important driving force for innovation in payment solutions and customer service worldwide. The Inspiry Smart Box gained its current level of widespread acceptance and popularity in less than five years. The device is currently in a stage where it is being rapidly adopted in the international market, especially in developing countries. Furthermore, the QR code payment model emerging from China is increasingly becoming one of the basic payment methods being integrated into various payment systems around the world, while creative solutions in customer acquisition and retention such as card voucher write-off (scanning a QR code in order to earn a discount coupon) are also rapidly gaining popularity.

Thomas Liu
+86-152-1080-7445
liuwuyang@inspiry.cn

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspiry-smart-box-debuts-at-ces-setting-the-stage-for-rapid-growth-of-new-and-creative-solutions-in-the-world-of-payment-300776819.html

SOURCE Beijing Inspiry Technology Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
