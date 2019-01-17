Insplorion : InBAT Sensing project is financed with 860 000 within the Eurostars programme

17 Jan 2019

Insplorion's application for funding of the battery sensor project, 'InBAT Sensing', has been approved and will be financed with €860 000. About 60% of the grant is directed to Insplorion. AGM Batteries Ltd (UK), Insplorion's co-applicant and main collaborator during the project receives the other part. Within the project, with a total budget of €1.6 million, the InBAT sensor will be implemented in fully operational battery packs, including integration and control by a Battery Management System (BMS).

'This will allow us to greatly enhance the speed and success of our battery sensor project. Our industrial partners in our network have specified the need for fully operational battery packs with the InBAT integrated in the system, which we now will bring forward. This boost our dialogues for high volume and license agreements as well as take us to the market for niche applications with our partner AGM', comments Patrik Dahlqvist, CEO at Insplorion.

The project's goal is to create a higher standard for measuring the State of Charge and State of Health of lithium ion cells and batteries. The project will start during the spring and go on for about two years. The InBAT sensor will be incorporated in commercial batteries and battery management systems as well as prepared for scale-up. Battery energy storage systems, industrial power tools and niche electric and hybrid vehicles applications are the first target markets for the collaboration with AGM, in parallel with licensing strategies for high-volume applications in collaboration with component manufacturers.

'Insplorion's ground breaking technology combined with AGM's scale-up, development and manufacturing skills will provide customers with a highly innovative approach to State of Charge and State of Heath measurement in Lithium Battery Packs via direct sensing inside the Lithium Cell. This development program will add value, both on a commercial and technical front. AGM have formed a close and highly collaborative relationship with Insplorion over the last 2 years and see this project as a major step forward in developing and demonstrating the InBAT technology in functioning cells and battery packs' comments Ian Whiting Sales Director at AGM Batteries.

Eurostars is a joint programme between EUREKA and the European Commission, co-funded from the national budgets of 36 Eurostars Participating States and Partner Countries and by the European Union through Horizon 2020. In the 2014-2020 period it has a total public budget of €1.14 billion.

Patrik Dahlqvist, CEO Insplorion AB, +46 723 62 32 61 or patrik.dahlqvist@insplorion.com

