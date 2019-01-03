Log in
Insplorion : Key personnel subscribe for shares through warrants within the company's incentive program

01/03/2019 | 08:54am CET

03 Jan 2019

Key personnel subscribe for 16,000 shares and the company will receive a total of SEK 259 200. The series 2016/2018 is completed with this last subscription.

'It is positive that key employees invest in the company and utilize their warrants even when the difference in subscription price and market price is small. It adds cash but primarily sends a clear signal that the team has confidence in the long-term positive development of our projects', comments Patrik Dahlqvist, CEO at Insplorion.

Series 2016/2018 had a total of 90,000 warrants with the right to subscribe a share for SEK 16.20. Subscription has occurred in steps since 2017. A total of 72 500 warrants has been exercised after this final round.

With series 2016/2018 now closed, the company has one remaining incentive program. Series TO 2018/2020 comprises 120,000 warrants directed at management and key personnel. In Series TO 2018/2020, the right to buy shares is given at a price of SEK 48 and the program has a maturity until 2020-12-31. All series have been valued on the basis of the Black & Scholes model for option valuation, where an option gives the right to subscribe for one share.

The number of shares in Insplorion will be 7,064,083 and the share capital SEK 1 059 612,78 after the 16,000 new shares have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Questions are answered by:
Patrik Dahlqvist, CEO Insplorion AB, +46 723 62 32 61 or patrik.dahlqvist@insplorion.com

See the newsletter

Disclaimer

Insplorion AB published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:53:09 UTC
