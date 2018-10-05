Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insplorion : joins ABB’s innovation growth hub SynerLeap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 08:58am CEST

05 Oct 2018

Insplorion and ABB are both aiming to accelerate the transition to fossil free energy systems and have mutual interest in making battery energy storage systems more efficient. Insplorion will within SynerLeap get access to the ABB expertise within energy storage.

'We foresee a great collaboration within the SynerLeap Growth hub that will facilitate the commercialization of our battery sensor in energy storage systems. Having access to the ABB expertise and battery lab will certainly accelerate our development. More opportunities in other sensor areas will certainly also arise within the ABB Group and the SynerLeap companies when interacting in this environment', says Patrik Dahlqvist, CEO at Insplorion.

SynerLeap is an innovation growth hub located in the heart of the ABB Corporate Research Center in Västerås, Sweden that enables collaboration between ABB and small technology innovation companies to grow on a global market in three areas: industrial automation, robotics and energy.

'We are delighted to welcome Insplorion to SynerLeap and see great potential in their integrated battery sensor for energy storage solutions. The sensor can measure the state of charge and health in each individual cell and will enable better optimization and utilization of batteries. We are looking forward to collaborate with Insplorion on this exciting journey', says Magnus Backman, Head of Energy & Power at SynerLeap.

About Insplorion
Insplorion AB is a Swedish company that develops and sells its own technology NanoPlasmonic Sensing (NPS), within two business areas, Instruments and Sensor Systems. Within Instruments, the company sells instruments to researchers in materials- and life science. Sensor Systems develops sensors for specific applications, such as, battery management and air quality monitoring. For more information, please visit www.insplorion.com.

About SynerLeap
The purpose of SynerLeap is to create an ecosystem where ABB can utilize and enable small technology companies to grow and expand on a global market in three areas: industrial automation, robotics and energy. For more information, please visit www.synerleap.com.

Questions are answered by:
Patrik Dahlqvist, CEO Insplorion AB, +46 723 62 32 61 or patrik.dahlqvist@insplorion.com

See the newsletter

Disclaimer

Insplorion AB published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 06:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aAIR NEW ZEALAND : Singapore Airlines Alliance reauthorised
AQ
09:23aOnline furniture retailer Westwing to price IPO in upper half of range
RE
09:23aIntu shares soar on possible consortium bid
RE
09:23aLUVE : Chillventa 2018
PU
09:23aALTRI : SGPS, S.A. announces qualifying holdings of JP Morgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
PU
09:23aUNITED URBAN INVESTMENT : "Corporate Governance" page has been updated.
PU
09:23aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc
PR
09:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : DStv, GOtv Thrill Fans with LIVE Serie A and LaLiga Matches
AQ
09:22aMTN : CBN Seeks to Charge MTN 15% Interest on $8.134bn Refund
AQ
09:22aKACHIKWU : Buhari Not against PIB
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2OLD MUTUAL LTD : OLD MUTUAL : Investors scurry for safety in stocks
3Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4DFS FURNITURE PLC : DFS FURNITURE : says annual profit dented by UK summer heatwave
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.