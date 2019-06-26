Inspur :TM Announces 5G Lab Availability in Shanghai

InspurTM hosts a virtual central office (VCO) community lab together with the Linux Foundation and calls for industry participation

MWC Shanghai --InspurTM, a leading service provider of cloud computing and big data, today announced the upcoming availability of a Virtual Central Office (VCO) 3.0 lab in Shanghai, with partners including Accton, Kaloom, Red Hat and Linux Foundation.

VCO is a solution targeting multi-vendor Network Function Virtualization (NFV) deployments at telco central offices and the distributed edge cloud data centers. It is designed to be used for residential, enterprise and mobile services by telecommunication providers.

VCO 3.0, currently under development, defines a cloud native central office with an initial focus on 5G mobile services with a lab setup designed for both virtualized network functions (VNFs) and cloud native network functions (CNFs) in a common architecture.

The 5G lab in Shanghai will be built with the latest generation x86 server cluster provided by Inspur and open networking by Accton, as well as, Kaloom’s Software Defined Fabric™ and Cloud Edge Fabric™ solutions, along with Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

“We will continue to expand Open Networking solutions in order to tackle different applications from cloud computing and mobile service providers. We are pleased to be working with leading software partners to provide world-class solutions. Our well-designed products can rapidly adapt to different requirements, applications testing, and deployment of VCO and 5G” according to Zheng Pen, Senior Vice-president, Inspur Electronic Information.

“Accton continues to broaden the set of open network solutions to address more use cases for communication service providers and cloud data centers. We are very excited to work with leading global software and system solution partners to setup the VCO 3.0 demo lab in Shanghai. The lab will serve as a building block for next generation cloud applications on mobile, residential, and enterprise services” said Mingshou Liu, General Manager, Accton Technology China.

“Our Cloud Edge Fabric solution was designed to address the key requirements for the cloud edge market, such as lowering latency and improving performance at a lower price. I am very excited to work with the community in China to drive new solutions and innovations to the market such as automation, unified VNF/CNF, programmability and network slicing. The new VCO 3.0 community lab hosted by Inspur provides a great unified virtual machine and container-based sandbox for innovation,” said Laurent Marchand, CEO at Kaloom.

“We are very pleased to help launch the VCO 3.0 lab in Shanghai together with our members. This enables broader open networking community growth in Asia to drive local innovation. Additional vendors will have the opportunity to test VNFs and CNFs in containers for different 5G, cloud native, and edge use cases and demos,” said Heather Kirksey, vice president, community and ecosystem development, the Linux Foundation.

"Red Hat is looking forward to collaborating across open source communities with our partners like Inspur as we bring our customers expanded choice in open software-defined networking solutions” said Chris Wright, vice president and chief technology officer at Red Hat. “The support for containerized and cloud-native network functions in VCO 3.0 in support of 5G networks marks a step forward for telco transformation. We’re pleased to share our commitment to upstream development with Inspur and other partners as we work together in the community to advance open networking across the board.

Inspur, Accton, Kaloom and Red Hat are attending MWC in Shanghai. Stop by booth N1.B140 to learn more about our award-winning innovative data center networking solutions.

