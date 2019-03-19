Instagram Encroaches on Amazon With New Shopping Feature

By Jeff Horwitz and Sarah Nassauer

Instagram is going deeper into the e-commerce business, for the first time selling shoppers products that they see on the photo-heavy social network's feeds.

The move is an effort by Instagram to capitalize on its popularity among fashion and consumer-goods companies, who have showcased their products on the Facebook Inc.-owned platform for years. The new initiative -- initially limited to just 20 brands, including Adidas AG and reality-television star Kylie Jenner's cosmetics line -- is a cautious step toward competing against the likes of Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. for online shoppers.

"From a consumer perspective, we're out to build a complete shopping experience," said Vishal Shah, Instagram's head of product.

As part of the trial announced Tuesday, users will be able to click on an item featured in a post, see the price, and then click again to bring up an order form. Users can then checkout with a credit card or PayPal, saving the payment method to their Instagram account if they choose.

Instagram previously allowed brands to link to their own websites where shoppers could make a purchase.

Offering in-app sales could benefit Instagram beyond online merchant sales. By seeing what products, styles and sizes its users purchase, Instagram could use that information to further refine the content and ads people see on the platform.

Instagram's role in the transaction could make some consumers wary, given Facebook's stumbles in recent years regarding data privacy.

With its more than a billion monthly users, Instagram is popular among online influencers and fashion-conscious young people coveted by many businesses.

The social network is wading into the evolving dynamics brands face, as more shopping shifts online, away from traditional outlets like malls. Brands want the traffic and higher sales offered by selling directly through online retailers or platforms while keeping a tight hold on their relationship with shoppers. Some brands, including Nike Inc., have started selling products directly through Amazon and Walmart after years of resistance.

Other companies offering their products for sale through Instagram include Oscar de la Renta and Prada, as well as Ms. Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, which is heavily promoted on her popular Instagram account.

The checkout feature builds upon other elements Instagram has added over the past year, including a personalized shopping feed and the ability to label products in photos. Similar features also exist in Pinterest, another visual social-media platform linked to shopping and style. But whereas Pinterest identifies merchandise in its photos and sends interested users to brands' and retailers' websites, Instagram will allow for immediate purchase.

Instagram was cautious about inserting itself between companies and users, Mr. Shah said, but he noted that more than 130 million users have used the platform's product tagging system allowing businesses to promote their wares.

"People were already shopping on Instagram," Mr. Shah said. "They were just having a hard time doing it."

Instagram will initially sell products of 20 companies, with Revolve clothing and the products of certain Nike divisions among the first to give the in-app sales a try. Those companies will pay a fee to cover credit-card processing fees and other checkout-related costs, though Instagram declined to specify the precise terms. If the checkout option proves popular, Mr. Shah said, Instagram will figure out how much to charge retailers down the road.

Letting shoppers buy directly through Instagram is a natural extension of how customers already view and use the social media platform, said Linz Shelton, global social media director for Michael Kors, the apparel brand owned by Michael Kors Holdings. "Since Instagram came out, people have been using it as a shopping platform whether it was conceived in that way or not," said Ms. Shelton. Previously, a picture of a Kors jacket or bag posted on the brand's Instagram account linked only to the company's website for payment. Now shoppers can pay within Instagram directly, receiving a confirmation email from Instagram and shipment from a Kors warehouse, said Ms. Shelton.

Kors will offer nearly all its products for sale on Instagram, at least to start, said Ms. Shelton. The brand sells only its smartwatches directly through Amazon.

Kors doesn't anticipate a negative reaction from other retailers that will now compete more directly with Instagram for Kors shoppers, Ms. Shelton said. "It won't be a surprise to either our consumers...or any of our partners who know we were and how we were working with Instagram, " previously, she said.

Kors declined to comment on whether the company will pay Instagram a fee or commission when shoppers buy through the platform.

Write to Jeff Horwitz at jeff.horwitz@wsj.com and Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com