Instagram back up after several hours; Facebook still down for some

03/14/2019 | 01:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen at Facebook Gather conference in Brussels

(Reuters) - Instagram is back up after suffering a partial outage for over several hours, the photo-sharing social network platform said in a tweet, but its parent Facebook Inc's app still seemed to be down for some users across the globe.

Certain users around the world were facing trouble in accessing widely used Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook apps earlier on Wednesday, in one of the longest outages faced by the company in the recent past.

"Anddddd... we're back," Instagram tweeted https://twitter.com/instagram/status/1106052704374124545 along with GIF image of Oprah Winfrey screaming in excitement. Facebook did not provide an update.

Social media users in parts of United States, Japan and some parts Europe were affected by the outage, according to DownDetector's live outage map https://downdetector.com/status/facebook/map.

Facebook users, including brand marketers, expressed their outrage on Twitter with the #facebookdown hashtag.

"Ya'll, I haven't gotten my daily dosage of dank memes and I think that's why I'm cranky. #FacebookDown," a user Mayra Mesina tweeted. http://bit.ly/2TDCYDK

The Menlo Park, California-based company, which gets a vast majority of its revenue from advertising, told Bloomberg that it was still investigating the overall impact "including the possibility of refunds for advertisers."

A Facebook spokesman confirmed the partial outage, but did not provide an update. The social networking site is having issues since over 12 hours, according to its developer's page.

Facebook took to Twitter to inform users that it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and confirmed that the matter was not related to a distributed denial of service (DDoS)

attack.

In a DDoS attack, hackers use computer networks they control to send such a large number of requests for information from websites that servers that host them can no longer handle the traffic and the sites become unreachable.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Rashmi Aich)

