Instanda Extends Insurance Ecosystem with Intellagents Partnership

09/23/2019 | 11:15am EDT

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instanda, developer of a cloud-based, configurable environment for product design, rating, policy administration, digital payments and analytics for property and casualty (P&C), is pleased to announce a strategic extension of its capabilities with a new partnership with Intellagents, provider of an API ecosystem for insurers and InsurTechs which facilitates faster connections and profitable innovation.

"We understand that success in today’s market is based on speed to market as much as features and functionality,” said Tim Hardcastle, Instanda CEO. “We have one of the most compelling track records for quickly implementing existing books of business or launching new products. We want to further increase velocity through a greater range of integration options, and Intellagents’ API capabilities do just that by reducing the time and cost to connect Instanda to insurance companies’ legacy systems. We are pleased to partner with them to help our insurer customers gain an even greater level of competitive edge.”

Intellagents utilizes state-of-the art application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect insurers with modern platforms. By leveraging Jitterbit, Intellagents connects to an insurer’s existing assets (files, databases, API web services, messages) using adaptors which make secure APIs available to the greater insurance ecosystem, thereby seamlessly integrating new capabilities.

“Intellagents is the master solution that chief innovation officers have been waiting for,” said Mark Stender, president of Intellagents. “One integration into the Intellagents ecosystem gives insurers limitless potential to innovate at high speed and low cost. The Instanda partnership is a perfect match. Instanda is a proven leader in delivering configurable insurance products and Intellagents can connect Instanda to their insurer clients and other partners in the value chain to deliver more value quickly. Everyone wins.“

Instanda’s configurable, no code solution can be customized easily according to market and organizational needs and is designed to work within any existing IT infrastructure and data warehouses. Scalable and secure with cloud deployment options, Instanda provides modern technology solutions for P&C insurers in any geography for any product line while also easing regulatory compliance efforts. Intellagents offers Instanda’s customers immediate access to a dynamic API marketplace to ensure that end users experience real change, and an accelerated and improved ROI.

Intellagents will be joining Instanda at the Instanda booth for InsureTech Connect 2019, September 23-25, at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. 

About Instanda
INSTANDA’s cloud-based, insurance ecosystem for the U.S. P&C industry includes a configurable, integrated environment for product design, rating, policy administration, digital payments, analytics, and services, which can be rapidly implemented or upgraded using agile methodologies to deliver the capabilities and results P&C insurers need to compete in a digital-first world. Learn more at https://instanda.com/.

About Intellagents
Intellagents replaces costly and cumbersome insurance operating models with a single, easy-to-use ecosystem that seamlessly connects insurers with best-in-class Insurtech API solutions, radically accelerating profitable innovation across the product lifecycle (new product development to CX, distribution, risk selection, fraud and claims). Learn more at https://intellagents.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
(859) 803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
