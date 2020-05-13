Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Instant view: Powell: Fed not looking at negative rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a sober review of where the U.S. economy stands on the cusp of its reopening, said on Wednesday the country could face an "extended period" of weak growth and stagnant incomes, pledged to use more Fed power as needed, and issued a call for more fiscal spending.

In a Webcast Question & Answer hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Powell said the Fed's view on negative interest rates has not changed and it is not something the policy-setting committee is looking at.

Story:

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P 500 opened lower after futures erased losses, last off 0.68%

BONDS: U.S. Treasury yields firmed after Powell threw cold water on negative rates; 2s last at 0.1629%; 10s at 0.6671%

FOREX: The U.S. dollar index little changed about 0.101% lower

COMMENTS:

ANDREW RICHMAN, DIRECTOR OF FIXED INCOME STRATEGIES, TRUIST/SUNTRUST ADVISORY SERVICES, JUPITER, FLORIDA

"Nothing unexpected here." (about the negative rates comment.) I think the market was pricing in too high a probably of negative rates, at least on Fed funds. He (Powell) pointed out they would prefer tried-and-true measures that work like forward guidance and asset purchases. He said they have more tools available and I think there will be more of those measures used. He scoffed a little bit when the interviewer asked" about negative rates."

SUBADRA RAJAPPA, HEAD OF U.S. RATES STRATEGY, SOCIETE GENERALE, NEW YORK

    "Powell has made it quite clear that negative rates are not concerning as of now. I don't think any central banker is going to rule out that possibility. But for now, I think he has made it very clear that they're going to see the course for current policy measures before diving into negative interest rates. Futures markets are still pricing it in, but we're looking at very small volumes in fed funds futures out the curve. Even then you are looking at negative rates of one or two basis points, so it's not in any way suggestive of a policy move that the market is pricing in. Typically at a minimum you price in 25 basis points. These are probably hedges that are being put in place in case the Fed goes in that direction."

JOSEPH SROKA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, NOVAPOINT, ATLANTA

"The market likes certainty and any time uncertainty is injected into the market you're going to see a risk-off posture. The markets have been up on the fact that the economy is reopening, and this is the first time a Fed official saying there are uncertain outcomes and downside risk to the recovery."

"What he's trying to accomplish is to let the financial markets know (the Fed is) considering the full range of outcomes and that while some economic activity has returned as states reopen businesses, there's still going to be some uncertainty along the path to full recovery."

KENNY POLCARI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, SLATESTONE WEALTH LLC, JUPITER, FLORIDA

"It's the words that he used. "Significant downside risk" is a very negative, negative choice of words. It's real. I don't disagree but the algorithms source those words in the media and then react. It's all driven by algorithms."

"You potentially have the day set up for further weakness just because investors are going to dissect and digest his comments. But the Fed has made it clear they have plenty of tools in their tool box."

"Yesterday the Fed bought bond ETFs. It opens the door to the question, will they start buying equity ETFS. I don't think they will but the bank of Japan has done that so there is precedent."

"If we don't get the country going he's absolutely going to need more tools. We start to make headway and the economy starts to get back to work then I think the downside risks he referred to become less. We're not going to know that until we start to open."

GENNADIY GOLDBERG, SENIOR RATES STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"It's a fairly dovish assessment which pushed rates a little bit lower. Fed funds futures did rise a little bit and this may have been on the headline about the Fed willing to undertake 'other measures'. I think markets viewed 'other measures' as something on negative rates. I don't think that's what the Fed is looking to do, but that's what the market is pricing in right now."

(Compiled by Alden Bentley)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.91% 23550.15 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.08% 9122.348925 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 8998.135307 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P 500 -0.67% 2851.34 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:59aEquities slide, bonds rise, on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
09:53aINSTANT VIEW : Powell: Fed not looking at negative rates
RE
09:06aC$ rebounds as Wall Street mulls potential for negative rates
RE
08:22aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Markets, Powell and interest rates
06:39aDollar drifts as Fed's Powell seen wading into negative rates debate
RE
06:33aGerman court president defends decision on ECB bond programme - Die Zeit
RE
05/12Reserve Bank of New Zealand Doubles Bond Purchases to NZ$60 Billion
DJ
05/12Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave
RE
05/12Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave
RE
05/12Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher on fears of second virus wave
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
3GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
5APPLE INC. : Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike for Osram takeover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group