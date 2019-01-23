Instasize : Announces $14 Million in Revenue, 12 Million Monthly Users and 500,000 Paid Subscribers for 2018

The visual app and toolkit for content creators focuses on achieving 1 million paid subscribers by 2020

Instasize, a visual toolkit for social media content creators, today announces that it achieved $14 million in revenue, and reached 12 million monthly users and 500,000 paid subscribers in 2018. The popular app was downloaded 50 million times in the Google Play store and ranks in the Top 40 Photo/Video Apps in the Apple Store.

"Instasize exists to provide social creatives with the tools, education and opportunities they need to grow, whether that’s helping users create engaging content or empowering and guiding users in monetizing their social platforms,” said co-founder and CEO, Hector Lopez. “We're ecstatic about the rapid growth of the Instasize community and are so inspired by the content produced by our users.”

Instasize is a one-stop shop for perfecting and preparing content for social sharing, eliminating the need to switch back and forth between apps to achieve the final product. The app includes exclusive editing capabilities like:

Beauty Tools—Remove acne spots and blemishes

Borders

Whiten—Make smiles shine and brighten the whites of eyes

Skin Glow

Pro Fonts & Text Editor—Add text to photos and videos, choose from over 50 unique fonts

Enhancing Filters for Photos and Videos

Social Media Formatting—Instantly resize photos and videos to fit perfectly on Instagram, Instagram Stories, YouTube, Facebook and more

Collage Maker

Instasize also collaborates with Instagram influencers to offer signature filter collections from trendsetters such as Charly Jordan and Sommer Ray. In 2018, Instasize received shout-outs by celebrity users including Drake, Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Hudson and others.

"Our main objective in 2019 is amplifying our product and platform through partnerships and app updates, as well as expanding our team to ensure we’re delivering the most value possible to the Instasize community," noted COO & co-founder, Omar Arambula.

CFO & co-founder, Eddy Homez added, “With this progress, our goal is to double Instasize subscribers to 1 million by 2020.”

The basic Instasize app is free while the Premium Subscription is $4.99 a month, providing access to an entire collection of filters, beauty retouching tools and professional fonts—updated monthly and even weekly. Instasize is available for download in the App Store and Play Store.

