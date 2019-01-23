Instasize : Announces $14 Million in Revenue, 12 Million Monthly Users and 500,000 Paid Subscribers for 2018

Instasize,
a visual toolkit for social media content creators, today announces that
it achieved $14 million in revenue, and reached 12 million monthly users
and 500,000 paid subscribers in 2018. The popular app was downloaded 50
million times in the Google Play store and ranks in the Top 40
Photo/Video Apps in the Apple Store.
"Instasize exists to provide social creatives with the tools, education
and opportunities they need to grow, whether that’s helping users create
engaging content or empowering and guiding users in monetizing their
social platforms,” said co-founder and CEO, Hector Lopez. “We're
ecstatic about the rapid growth of the Instasize community and are so
inspired by the content produced by our users.”
Instasize is a one-stop shop for perfecting and preparing content for
social sharing, eliminating the need to switch back and forth between
apps to achieve the final product. The app includes exclusive editing
capabilities like:
-
Beauty Tools—Remove acne spots and blemishes
-
Borders
-
Whiten—Make smiles shine and brighten the whites of eyes
-
Skin Glow
-
Pro Fonts & Text Editor—Add text to photos and videos, choose from
over 50 unique fonts
-
Enhancing Filters for Photos and Videos
-
Social Media Formatting—Instantly resize photos and videos to fit
perfectly on Instagram, Instagram Stories, YouTube, Facebook and more
-
Collage Maker
Instasize also collaborates with Instagram influencers to offer
signature filter collections from trendsetters such as Charly Jordan and
Sommer Ray. In 2018, Instasize received shout-outs by celebrity users
including Drake, Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Hudson and others.
"Our main objective in 2019 is amplifying our product and platform
through partnerships and app updates, as well as expanding our team to
ensure we’re delivering the most value possible to the Instasize
community," noted COO & co-founder, Omar Arambula.
CFO & co-founder, Eddy Homez added, “With this progress, our goal is to
double Instasize subscribers to 1 million by 2020.”
The basic Instasize app is free while the Premium Subscription is $4.99
a month, providing access to an entire collection of filters, beauty
retouching tools and professional fonts—updated monthly and even weekly.
Instasize is available for download in the App
Store and Play
Store.
About Instasize
Instasize—a
visual toolkit for social media content creators— was founded in 2012 by
Hector Lopez, Eddy Homez and Omar Arambula, a team of college friends
with immigrant parents. Instasize exists to provide social creatives
with the tools, education and opportunities they need to grow. Through
the app users can resize, edit and transform RAW images for social
sharing. One of Utah’s fastest-growing companies, Instasize has 12
million monthly users, 500,000 premium paying subscribers, 50 million
downloads in the Google Play store and ranks in the Top 40 Photo/Video
Apps in the Apple Store.
Instasize is available for download in the App
Store and Play
Store. For more information, visit www.instasize.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005490/en/