Instem : Reporting Strong Start to 2020 for Target Safety Assessment Services

Instem Continues to Ramp up as Demand for Target Safety Assessment Service Reaches New Heights.

Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, is pleased to announce that it has recorded the strongest year on year growth to date for its Target Safety Assessment service.

Target Safety Assessments (TSAs) are undertaken during one of the earliest phases of drug development, to identify and assess unintended adverse consequences of potential treatments, before expensive investment is made.

Leading pharmaceutical, biotech and animal health organizations are increasingly recognizing the huge importance of TSAs, and as a result, demand for KnowledgeScan™, Instem’s pioneering, technology-enabled TSA service has grown rapidly, with double digit growth reported during 2019. This trend is set to continue throughout 2020, with the company reporting a strong new business pipeline for the year, as it continues to meet growing demand.

Over the past 18 months, Instem has significantly increased its TSA customer base and further extended relationships with several key clients. Many of its clients are choosing to outsource all their TSA activities to Instem, while others are utilizing Instem as an additional outlet to augment and complement their existing TSA departments, or to assist during times of peak demand.

To support this continued demand for TSA services, Instem has expanded and strengthened its KnowledgeScan team, adding Data Scientists, Life Scientists and Analysts across its global locations. As part of this resource investment, Instem has appointed Jon Chambers PhD to the newly created role of Director, Data Science Solutions. Dr. Chambers previously worked for the European Bioinformatics Institute, Cambridge, UK and brings a wealth of expertise to the team.

During this time of increased organic growth, Instem further expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Leadscope, a prominent provider of in silico safety assessment solutions.

Leadscope provides advanced informatics and prediction technology, along with database solutions that help organizations effectively unlock valuable knowledge contained in both public and proprietary sources of research data. Through the acquisition of Leadscope, Instem is poised to offer the market better starting points by combining a wider array of key data to help clients gain a clearer picture of candidates from early biology to early chemistry.

Dr. Gordon Smith Baxter, Chief Scientific Officer, Instem said “This is an extremely exciting time for Translational Informatics at Instem. Our solutions deliver invaluable insight to our clients, providing support for critical decisions early in the development curve and avoiding unexpected and unnecessary spend.”

For further information about KnowledgeScan download the fact sheet.

About Instem

Instem is a global provider of leading software solutions and services that are helping over 500 clients bring their life enhancing products to market faster. We enable clients in the life sciences to more efficiently collect, analyze, report and submit high quality regulatory data, while maintaining compliance for their products around the world.

Instem solutions are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making, leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem supports its global roster of clients through offices in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.

