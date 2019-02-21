Institute for Blockchain Innovation : (IBI) Adds Security Token Leaders from JMP Securities, Hyperion, Huobi (MENA), Invector Labs and others

The Institute
for Blockchain Innovation (IBI) continues its growth as the
leading global think tank for the Digital Securities or Security Token
Industry. The think tank brings together the world’s innovators in the
Digital Securities space, along with leaders from corporate, academic,
regulatory, entrepreneurial, venture capital, and governmental
backgrounds. The IBI has been a global pioneer in the Digital Securities
space and its current members include among others the leaders from Securitize,
Polymath,
500
Startups, Ausum
Ventures and many other pioneers in the Digital Securities space.
New IBI founding members announced today include:
Invector
Labs, CEO, Jesus Rodriguez
JMP
Securities, Leader Blockchain and Digital Assets, Satya Bajpai
Hyperion,
CEO, Michael Zavet
PAG
Law, CEO, Juan Pablo Capello
RSK
Labs, Ariel Muslera
Hyperion,
COO, Josh Hurwitz
Republic
Labs, Partner, Nisa Amoils
Global
Ventures, CEO, Chad Folkening
Huobi
Mena, CEO, Mohit Dovar
Quantreq,
CEO, Alex Mascioli
Fisher
Cataliotti, Partner, Katya Fisher
They join existing IBI founding members in playing an instrumental role
bringing together the global leaders of the blockchain and traditional
finance to establish standards and best practices to enable and
encourage the global community to take advantage of the full power of
the blockchain in capital markets in the rapidly growing Digital
Securities space.
“We are at the beginning of a multi-trillion dollar shift in the way
capital will be raised and traded through the merging of blockchain and
Wall Street,” says IBI Founder and Chairman Gregory Keough. “This will
create both new asset classes as well as provide inherent benefits to
the global financial system by providing greater security and
transparency, increased efficiencies and speed, while at the same time
reducing costs.”
The IBI believes that the blockchain will be a powerful engine for
bringing more people into the financial system and providing equal
access to all players globally.
About The Institute for Blockchain Innovation (IBI):
The Institute
for Blockchain Innovation (IBI) is a think tank composed of global
pioneers in the Digital Securities (or Security Token) space who are
building the future Wall Street. Founded by Fintech and Digital
Securities entrepreneur Gregory Keough, the IBI is at the forefront of
this new shift enabling trillions of dollars of securities to migrate to
the blockchain.
The open source community is dedicated to establishing standards and
best practices to enable and encourage the global community to take
advantage of the full power of the blockchain. Each year, the Institute
identifies a key blockchain initiative to pursue.
For more information:
www.instituteforblockchaininnovation.org
For a Full List of IBI founding members:
https://www.instituteforblockchaininnovation.org/founding-members
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005074/en/