Institute for Blockchain Innovation : (IBI) Adds Security Token Leaders from JMP Securities, Hyperion, Huobi (MENA), Invector Labs and others

02/21/2019 | 11:31am EST

IBI continues rapid expansion as the leading global think tank for the growing Digital Securities Industry

The Institute for Blockchain Innovation (IBI) continues its growth as the leading global think tank for the Digital Securities or Security Token Industry. The think tank brings together the world’s innovators in the Digital Securities space, along with leaders from corporate, academic, regulatory, entrepreneurial, venture capital, and governmental backgrounds. The IBI has been a global pioneer in the Digital Securities space and its current members include among others the leaders from Securitize, Polymath, 500 Startups, Ausum Ventures and many other pioneers in the Digital Securities space. New IBI founding members announced today include:

Invector Labs, CEO, Jesus Rodriguez
JMP Securities, Leader Blockchain and Digital Assets, Satya Bajpai
Hyperion, CEO, Michael Zavet
PAG Law, CEO, Juan Pablo Capello
RSK Labs, Ariel Muslera
Hyperion, COO, Josh Hurwitz
Republic Labs, Partner, Nisa Amoils
Global Ventures, CEO, Chad Folkening
Huobi Mena, CEO, Mohit Dovar
Quantreq, CEO, Alex Mascioli
Fisher Cataliotti, Partner, Katya Fisher

They join existing IBI founding members in playing an instrumental role bringing together the global leaders of the blockchain and traditional finance to establish standards and best practices to enable and encourage the global community to take advantage of the full power of the blockchain in capital markets in the rapidly growing Digital Securities space.

“We are at the beginning of a multi-trillion dollar shift in the way capital will be raised and traded through the merging of blockchain and Wall Street,” says IBI Founder and Chairman Gregory Keough. “This will create both new asset classes as well as provide inherent benefits to the global financial system by providing greater security and transparency, increased efficiencies and speed, while at the same time reducing costs.”

The IBI believes that the blockchain will be a powerful engine for bringing more people into the financial system and providing equal access to all players globally.

About The Institute for Blockchain Innovation (IBI):

The Institute for Blockchain Innovation (IBI) is a think tank composed of global pioneers in the Digital Securities (or Security Token) space who are building the future Wall Street. Founded by Fintech and Digital Securities entrepreneur Gregory Keough, the IBI is at the forefront of this new shift enabling trillions of dollars of securities to migrate to the blockchain.

The open source community is dedicated to establishing standards and best practices to enable and encourage the global community to take advantage of the full power of the blockchain. Each year, the Institute identifies a key blockchain initiative to pursue.

For more information:
www.instituteforblockchaininnovation.org

For a Full List of IBI founding members:
https://www.instituteforblockchaininnovation.org/founding-members


© Business Wire 2019
