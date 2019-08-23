Institute for Supply Management :® Announces 2020 Board of Directors

Board members include top global supply chain management executives

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) announced its 2020 Board of Directors during the Annual ISM Membership Meeting in Denver, CO on August 22, 2019. Three new Board members were introduced, and Board member, Camille Batiste, CPSM, C.P.M., president, nutrition optimization at Archer Daniels Midland Company elected as Board Chair for a two-year term. The Board consists of senior business leaders representing diverse industries, whose insights and careers align with ISM's mission to advance the profession.

"Our new Board offers an impressive range of knowledge and professional expertise, representing major industries and significant global organizations," said ISM Chief Executive Officer, Thomas W. Derry. "With this new group of leaders, ISM remains committed to its mission and supporting the success of global supply chain management professionals."

The following three new leaders join the ISM ranks for a four-year term, to be completed in 2023.

Kimberly De Witt, CPSM, Head of Procurement and Material Control, CF Industries

At CF Industries, Kimberly De Witt and her team are responsible for the procurement of equipment, materials and services utilized to support the company's manufacturing and distribution operations.

Before joining CF Industries in 2015, De Witt held a variety of procurement leadership roles at BP, Oldcastle Materials Group, The Walt Disney Company, JohnsonDiversey and Morton International. She has worked in finance, engineering and sales for ExxonMobil and Akzo Nobel Chemicals.

De Witt holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA in finance from Columbia University. She is an active member of Girl Scouts, having served as a troop leader and a member of her local council's Global Action Volunteer Team. She also participates in Camp CEO, which gives high school girls an opportunity to learn about business and leadership.

Michelle Hawkins, PMP, Senior Vice President, Strategic Procurement, Charter Communications

Michelle Hawkins joined Charter in June 2012 to develop and transform its procurement organization. She and her team provide strategic-sourcing expertise aimed at bringing business value to functional areas across the enterprise. The organization includes the centralized purchasing, strategic sourcing and contracts-administration functions and is responsible for Charter's supplier diversity program.

Her career began in the telecommunications industry. She spent 22 years at Motorola in various leadership positions in direct and indirect procurement, overseeing team members in 16 countries.

Hawkins holds a bachelor's degree in materials and logistics management from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She has a Global Leadership Certificate from Thunderbird School of Global Management. In 2010, she was a board member for the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Hawkins was an instructor in 2011 for the Leadership in Supply Management program at DePaul University, helping prepare participants to earn ISM's CPSM certification.

Hemant Porwal, CPSM, Vice President, Global Supply Chain and Operations, WESCO Distribution, Inc.

Hemant Porwal, CPSM, leads WESCO Distribution's supply chain and operations strategy, responsible for all global procurement, inventory, pricing, operations and transportation functions. He joined the company in 2015 and is based in its Pittsburgh headquarters.

Prior to joining WESCO, Porwal worked at Sears Holdings Corporation, where he served for four years as vice president of global procurement. He spent 13 years with PepsiCo, including management roles in operations, supply chain, finance and procurement.

Porwal received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Tatyasaheb Kore Institute of Engineering and Technology in Warananagar, India. He has a master's degree in management information systems from the University of Texas and a master's degree in finance and leadership from New York University.

In addition, the following directors continue their tenure in guiding ISM and the profession.

Camille Batiste , CPSM, C.P.M., (Chair) is the president, nutrition optimization at Archer Daniels Midland Company.

is the president, nutrition optimization at Archer Daniels Midland Company. George Chang is the regional general manager, sales south China region and Hong Kong , at GE Aviation.

is the regional general manager, sales south region and , at GE Aviation. Norbert Dean , CPSM, is the vice president, strategic sourcing and supply chain at Carnival Cruise Line.

is the vice president, strategic sourcing and supply chain at Carnival Cruise Line. Thomas W. Derry is chief executive officer at ISM.

is chief executive officer at ISM. Matt Marthinson , CPSM, C.P.M., is the vice president of supply chain at J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc.

is the vice president of supply chain at J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. Jeffrey P. Wincel , MBA, D.Min., is the vice president and chief procurement officer of global strategic sourcing at ON Semiconductor.

is the vice president and chief procurement officer of global strategic sourcing at ON Semiconductor. Howard Levy is the vice president, global sourcing and instruments at Zimmer Biomet.

is the vice president, global sourcing and instruments at Zimmer Biomet. Susanna Zhu is the vice president, U.S. supply chain operations at The Hershey Company.

is the vice president, U.S. supply chain operations at The Hershey Company. Kristopher Pinnow is the vice president global strategic sourcing at Collins Aerospace, A United Technologies Company.

is the vice president global strategic sourcing at Collins Aerospace, A United Technologies Company. Stacey Taylor is the senior vice president and chief procurement officer at MGM Resorts International.

The ISM Board of Directors represents a dedicated group of supply management practitioners who are driving procurement's transformation forward. For more information on the ISM Board of Directors, please visit: InstituteforSupplyManagement.org.

