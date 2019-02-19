Institute of International Education Celebrates Centennial; Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown Receives Henry Kaufman Prize

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of International Education (IIE) celebrated its 100-year anniversary with its 2019 summit at the Grand Hyatt in New York City, a ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building, and recognizing The Right Honourable Gordon Brown with the Henry Kaufman Prize.

IIE celebrates a century of promoting mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and diplomacy through international education. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued a proclamation recognizing the accomplishments of IIE.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown received the Henry Kaufman Prize, created in 2009 to honor a national leader or public official for work promoting and developing international education.

"It is a special honour for me to be part of IIE's celebration of 100 years of public service to international education," Brown said. "As a Scotsman, it is a particular honour to receive the Kaufman Prize because of Dr. Kaufman's admiration for Adam Smith - who grew up in a constituency which I represented in Parliament - and whose insights remain ever so relevant today."

The Institute of International Education, a not-for-profit organization, is privately funded through generous donations. IIE's original funding was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, which has continued to provide support over the century since IIE's founding. IIE administers the world's most prestigious and innovative programs in international education and exchange, including the Fulbright scholarships of the U.S. Department of State, the Language Flagship of the U.S. Department of Defense, and the Ford Foundation International Fellowships. To date, 108 trustees and alumni associated with IIE have received the Nobel Prize.

IIE collaborates with a range of corporate, government, and foundation partners across the globe to design and manage scholarship, study abroad, workforce training, and leadership development programs.

"There is no better way to foster diplomatic relations than through people to people exchange," said IIE Chairman Thomas S. Johnson. "IIE's century-long investment in international education makes the world a safer and more interconnected place."

