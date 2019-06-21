Log in
Institutional Investor Chair & CEO Diane Alfano Named to Folio's 2019 Top Women in Media

06/21/2019 | 06:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diane Alfano, Chairman & CEO of Institutional Investor, has been honored by Folio as a Corporate Champion and one of its 2019 Top Women in Media.

Folio created the award “to celebrate women in the media industry who have stood out, taken risks, and pushed their teams to new heights.”

“It is humbling and thrilling to be named as one of the top women in media by widely admired and respected organization such as Folio,” said Alfano. “It’s an honor to be included alongside such an accomplished group of women. I would like to thank Folio on behalf of the women who came before me and have inspired me throughout my career. I am confident the next generation of women will continue to push limits and lead the industry to new heights.”

The ceremony took place at the Grand Hyatt in New York City.

Learn more about Diane Alfano’s career.   

About Institutional Investor

Institutional Investor is the trusted concierge for the world’s asset managers and owners. We deliver unparalleled access to this exclusive community through our gold standard experiences. Whether in-person or digital, every experience is adaptive to the needs of our clientele. We supply them with exclusive events, competitive intelligence, commercial exposure, capital placement and private community. Through our personalized service, we convene this influential group to facilitate the growth of their business. Based in New York City, Institutional Investor has offices in London, Melbourne, Hong Kong, and Santa Monica. For more information, visit https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, and @InstInvest across TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Press Contact

Gregory Yates
Chief Marketing Officer
(212) 224-3670
greg.yates@institutionalinvestor.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
