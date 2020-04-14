Log in
Instone, Brookstone Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Kevin Grotke as President and CEO

04/14/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Instone, a portfolio company of Brookstone Partners, announced that Gordon Strout has decided to retire from his position as CEO. Strout will stay on as Executive Chairman of Instone’s Board of Directors. This decision comes after a thoughtful, multi-year succession planning process. Kevin Grotke will succeed Strout as President and CEO.

Grotke joined Instone in 2010, after a 15-year career at Owens Corning. Kevin graduated from Bowling Green State University with degrees in Purchasing/Inventory Management and Production/Operations Management.

Rob McKay has been promoted to COO. He joined Instone in 2014, bringing decades of experience in the building materials channel. Rob has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Eastern Illinois University.

Gordon Strout commented, “What comes to mind as I think of passing the torch to Kevin is excitement and confidence. I had the extreme pleasure of working with and mentoring Kevin for the last 10 years. During that time, I’ve learned that Kevin has a capacity and passion for our business that is unparalleled. I am excited to see where he takes the business going forward and confident that the results will be spectacular.”

Strout continued, “The elevation of Rob to COO is equally exciting. Rob has, from day one, applied his vast array of skills and abilities to the advancement of our business... Kevin and Rob are an amazing one-two punch that will propel our business forward in ways we all have yet to imagine.”

Michael Toporek, Managing General Partner at Brookstone Partners and Instone Board member commented, “Brookstone is impressed with the seamless transition and how thoughtfully and methodically Gordon worked over the years to make this a reality.”

McKay said, “I’ve always enjoyed the culture at Instone. In this new role, I look forward to building upon what has been created.”

Kevin Grotke explained, “It has been an incredible journey, one in which Gordon has completely prepared me and our team for a very bright future. I am honored for the opportunity to lead our company into the future.”

Strout remarked, “I love our people, our business and our industry and have enjoyed an amazing ride. I am so thankful for having had the experience of growing the Instone brand/platform and working with such an exceptional array of people who helped make Instone such a success. The good news is that we have only just begun.”

For more information visit:
www.instoneco.com
www.brookstonepartners.com


© Business Wire 2020
