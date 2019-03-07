Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Instreamatic and Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Announce Partnership to Introduce Interactive Voice Ads Across Japan and Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:01am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instreamatic.ai, the platform for voice-enabled ads that allows media companies and advertisers to measure, manage, and monetize audio content by utilizing interactive voice AI technology, and Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, one of the largest media advertising groups in Japan, today announced a new partnership to introduce AI-powered interactive voice advertising in Japan and additional markets across Asia.

“Instreamatic’s platform brings an exciting, unprecedented new level of measurability to audio advertising – along with a unique ad experience that enables brands to engage more meaningfully with audiences,” said Ooki Hideyuki, Radio Division General Manager, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners. “We look forward to our new partnership with Instreamatic, and to delivering on the opportunities that Instreamatic’s technology presents for our brand-side clients.”

Whereas visual digital advertising has long utilized the click as a standard measure for quantifying the success with which ad campaigns resonate with potential customers, audio advertising faces an inherent “click challenge” in that audio ad creative cannot be clicked. Instreamatic offers a game-changing solution to this challenge, enabling brands to engage in AI-powered interactive voice dialogues with consumers, offer targeted products and services, and receive rich data metrics to understand audience responses and inform campaign iterations.

In practice, a consumer listening to a music streaming app, a podcast, or another audio-based medium will be delivered a voice ad prompting a verbal response. For example, an ad targeting listeners on mobile phones might highlight the benefits of a new app, and ask the listener to respond affirmatively if they want to download the app, or simply say they’re not interested to end the ad. Because Instreamatic’s voice AI core features natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities, consumers are not limited to yes/no responses, but instead can communicate as if speaking with a live person and be fully understood. The platform’s AI also utilizes deep learning to study interactions and refine its understanding, iteratively increasing both its vocabulary and ability to predict audience intent. Through this improving understanding, Instreamatic is designed to continuously enhance ad experiences and campaign performance.

Hakuhodo DY Media Partners will use Instreamatic’s platform to build voice-enabled ad campaigns for brands, and place those ads with media publishers using Instreamatic’s technology. Hakuhodo DY Media Partners will fully leverage the high-quality empirical ad metrics Instreamatic’s platform provides to recognize audio ad engagement and performance, and make dynamic, real-time changes to optimize the performance of ad campaigns on behalf of brand clients.

Instreamatic’s ad platform has already achieved promising performance results in preliminary campaign activities, which Hakuhodo DY Media Partners will seek to build upon. In Instreamatic-driven campaigns for Mastercard, Alfa Bank, Bookmate, and others conducted in Q4 2018, the platform delivered responses nearing 12% engagement rates and 4-5% interest rates, achievements reaching fully double the threshold for unequivocal success in the ad marketplace.

“As voice interactions become increasingly commonplace, we’re proud to offer a brand-new kind of ad platform that enables advertisers to engage with customers through the power of conversation, and harness detailed metrics that have until now been unavailable to audio advertisers,” said Stas Tushinskiy, CEO, Instreamatic.ai. “We’re glad to have Hakuhodo DY Media Partners as our new partner in introducing the rich possibilities of interactive, voice-enabled advertising to brands across Japan and Asia, and look forward to demonstrating the success that these ads can deliver for Hakuhodo DY Media Partners’ clients.”

About Instreamatic.ai

Instreamatic.ai is a voice-enabled ad platform utilizing voice AI technology. The company provides an end-to-end solution for managing, measuring and monetizing voice-enabled advertising including a programmatic Ad Exchange for assisting clients with advertising sales. Founded in 2014 with services focused on digital audio and ad sales, the company shifted its focus to establishing the first voice-enabled end-to-end solution for digital audio publishers and marketers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

About Hakuhodo DY Media Partners

Hakuhodo DY Media Partners is a fully owned subsidiary of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc., the holding company established from Hakuhodo, Daiko and Yomiko's business integration in 2003. Formed from media operations of these three agencies, we are a fully integrated media company without peer in the Japanese market. Hakuhodo DY Media Partners handles the media and content business of the Hakuhodo DY group. In tandem with our three sister agencies, we design leading-edge media strategies and ideas for advertisers, media owners and content holders.

Press Contact
Kyle Peterson
kyle@clementpeterson.com

Instreamatic.ai Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 'Balance for Better' sessions held to celebrate International Women's Day
AQ
06:15aP I A C A : PIA, steel mills among 48 entities set to be privatised
AQ
06:15aJS BANK : becomes Pakistan's first Green Climate Fund accredited institution
AQ
06:15aPAKISTAN CABLES : achieves KEMA gold certification for low smoke zero halogen power cables
AQ
06:14aMARI PETROLEUMXDXB : 'Govt plans to privatise at least 8 entities by year end'
AQ
06:14aSHELL PAKISTAN : reports loss of Rs1.10b in 2018
AQ
06:14aPLATINUM EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aMARI PETROLEUMXDXB : Russian, Chinese companies showing interest in PSM, NA panel told
AQ
06:13aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - provident financial plc
PU
06:13aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - jardine lloyd thompson group
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Business Inclu..
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : forecasts flat full-year profit as Brexit headwinds persist
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : expects strong growth in Asia and online

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.