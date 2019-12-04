Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Instructure Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Instructure, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – INST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:50pm EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) to Thoma Bravo, LLC for $47.60 per share is fair to Instructure shareholders. On behalf of Instructure shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Instructure shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Instructure Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Instructure merger investigation concerns whether Instructure and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Instructure shareholders; (2) determine whether Thoma Bravo is underpaying for Instructure; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Instructure shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an Instructure shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/instructure-inc-inst-stock-merger-thoma-bravo or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:18pCANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS : Investment Update - Unaudited
AQ
04:18pSMARTSHEET : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pSLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
04:18pSLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Former Flex CEO Mike McNamara to Its Board of Directors
BU
04:18pHESS : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
BU
04:18pBeyond Meat, Impossible Foods Hungry for a Cut of China's Meat Market -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:18pAIR INDUSTRIES GROUP : Announces Long-Term Contracts, With Firm Orders Over $18.2 Million and Potential Follow-On Orders for an Additional $13.7 Million
BU
04:18pH&R Block Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Fiscal Year Outlook
GL
04:17pBRACHIUM CAP : IIROC Trading Resumption - BRAC.P
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group