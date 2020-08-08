Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Insurance Authority : Response of the Insurance Authority to imposition of sanctions by the United States Government on individuals in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 02:29am EDT

8 August 2020

The Insurance Authority (IA) is closely monitoring repercussions arising from unilateral sanctions recently imposed by the United States Government on a number of individuals in the Mainland and Hong Kong on 7 August 2020.

An IA spokesperson said, 'In assessing potential impact arising from the sanctions, market participants should take into account the full spectrum of legal, business and commercial risks to which they are exposed. This may involve complex operational issues, varying with the structure, size and business portfolio of an insurer or insurance intermediary as well as its overseas affiliates. Above all, the IA will expect customers to be treated fairly and transparently in the formulation of any responses to the sanctions.'

Ends

Disclaimer

Insurance Authority published this content on 08 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 06:28:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aAmerican Firms Take Refuge in China -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aTAKE-TWO, MICROSOFT, CAPITAL ONE : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02:30aHong Kong markets watchdog says it does not think sanctions will affect financial firms
RE
02:29aINSURANCE AUTHORITY : Response of the Insurance Authority to imposition of sanctions by the United States Government on individuals in Hong Kong
PU
12:52aBeijing's HK office says U.S. sanctions "clowning actions" as tensions escalate
RE
12:44aHk govt says sanctions represent "blatant and barbaric interference" in china's internal affairs
RE
12:42aHong kong govt says u.s. sanctions are "shameless and despicable"
RE
08/07Beijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridiculous"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : 'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. judge denies bail to two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears record..
4FASTLY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fastly, I..
5ERICSSON AB : Nokia's new CEO adopts wait and see strategy in 'dream job'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group