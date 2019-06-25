Log in
Insurance Brokerage Bolton & Company Announces Strategic Promotions in Support of Continued Business Growth and Evolving Client Services

06/25/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

California-based insurance brokerage Bolton & Company announced two promotions today that will support the organization’s continued strategic growth and evolution of its client services.

Tom Polenzani has been promoted to the role of Managing Director, in which he will focus on the development and training of Bolton’s brokers to best serve the company’s business and retention goals and the evolving needs of its growing client base. Prior to this role, Tom managed Bolton’s Employee Benefits division.

“In a short time, Bolton has almost doubled in size, and it’s absolutely crucial that we have the right pieces in place to manage and accelerate this momentum of growth,” said Steve Brockmeyer, Bolton President and CEO. “Tom has proven his vision, approach and tact are well suited for this role, which will help us refine our focus as we grow and help define the actionable steps we need to take to get there.”

Jacqueline Roth will assume the role of Director of Employee Benefits, in which she will lead Bolton’s Employee Benefits division in the evolution and growth of its service offerings and long-term strategies. This includes focusing on the continued evolution of Bolton’s Technology, Human Resources, Wellness and Compliance offerings and solutions.

“Jacque was built for this role,” said Mike Morey, Bolton’s Chief Operating Officer. “She has been a mentor to many, an employee benefits thought leader within the insurance industry and she has worked closely with our executive and management teams to ensure she was ready for this next professional step—and we’re excited to see her thrive.”

Jacque transitions into this role following a successful 10-year tenure as one of Bolton’s top Employee Benefits brokers. Prior to assuming the role, she had been an integral part of the organization’s pilot Leadership Development Program.

About Bolton & Company: Bolton & Company is a California-based, employee-owned insurance brokerage serving the needs of thousands of clients across the country. Bolton’s team of more than 185 specialists simplify the insurance process for the organizations, industries and schools it helps protect and grow, placing more than $600 million in annual premiums on behalf of its clients. Learn more by visiting www.boltonco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
