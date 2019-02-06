Insurance Care Direct :, A Large Florida Based Health And Life Insurance Agency, Is Very Pleased To Announce The Addition Of Former Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak To Our Board Of Directors

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John will be joining former North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin, former U.S. Senator, Nebraska Governor and Insurance Director Ben Nelson, former Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater and well-known political strategist Al Cardenas on our board. We welcome John's input and guidance, as we and our prestigious board continue to navigate the ever-changing insurance waters.

John D. Doak, graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, John later began working at the executive level in the insurance industry. He has served in corporate positions at Marsh, Aon Risk Services, HNI Risk Services, and Ascension Insurance, where he was Senior Vice President of Acquisitions.

John was later elected the 12th Insurance Commissioner of Oklahoma in 2010 and served from 2011 to 2019. John also served 2 years as chair of the National Association of Insurance Commissioner's (NAIC) Antifraud Task Force and served on the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud Executive Committee.

Doak's visionary efforts include hosting the National Tornado Summit, an annual disaster preparedness conference for insurance professionals, emergency managers and meteorologists with more than 5,000 attendees over six years. It is the nation's premier event for catastrophe response. His focus on disaster resiliency also earned him a trip to the White House to share best practices with experts from around the country. John shaped important national insurance policy issues as a member of the Government Relations Leadership Council and international issues as a member of the International Insurance Relations Leadership Group and also served as a member of the FEMA National Advisory Council.

Doak has been involved in the initial formation of the NAIC Task Force on Innovation and has been a regulator interested in assisting startup companies. Innovation is happening daily in the insurance sector and Doak has been on the forefront of insurance innovation. He also serves on the Board Of Directors of the well-known government relations law firm of Nelson, Taplin, Goldwater.

John has also assisted the Tulsa University President on the concept of TU forming a Cyber Security Institute which recently held a kickoff meeting with local and state industry leaders.

John and his wife Debby live in Tulsa with their children, Zack and Kasey.

"John Doak, the former Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, is an excellent addition to the advisory board of directors of Insurance Care Direct! Having served with him in the NAIC, I can personally attest that he is a dedicated, conscientious, well-respected, thoughtful leader who understands insurance markets, consumer protection, and state-based insurance regulation, and why it is to everyone's benefit to prevent and fight fraud. Insurance Care Direct has made another smart move for the company and for consumers."

--- Hon. Wayne Goodwin, former NC Insurance Commissioner

"Former Oklahoma Commissioner John Doak is a valuable addition to Insurance Care Direct's Board of Directors. John was well respected by his fellow commissioners and was a leader in the NAIC. He accepted the difficult assignments and offered innovative solutions. I personally look forward to a continuing friendship and to working together at ICD.

--- Hon. Ben Nelson, former US Senator and Nebraska Insurance Commissioner

