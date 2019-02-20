Insurance Care Direct :, The Nation's Largest Privately Held Insurance Agency, Is Very Pleased To Publicly Announce, The Formation Of, And Appointees To Its Most Prestigious Board Of Directors.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct is one of the nation's largest health and life insurance agencies and was founded in 2001 by visionaries Arnold, Brad, and Seth Cohen, who recognized the challenges and the unfulfilled needs of insurance brokers and consumers. The family owned company quickly ascended in growth by offering new, diverse, branded, and competitive products and services. In addition to offering insurance related products, Insurance Care Direct provides an advanced technology platform for insurance professionals. Insurance Care Direct and its family of companies have built a large portfolio of product offerings that it distributes through a nationwide network of independent agencies and agents.

Insurance Care Direct is proud to announce the following appointed board members, Wayne Goodwin appointed 1/10/2017, Jeff Atwater appointed 11/21/2017, Al Cardenas appointed 11/22/2017 and Benjamin Nelson appointed 3/24/2017.

Wayne Goodwin, native of Hamlet, NC. has been a longtime activist for consumer rights. Throughout the course of his esteemed and tenured career, he served four consecutive terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He sponsored legislation that prompted greater incentives for economic development, education, healthcare and public safety. Later, Goodwin took office in 2009 as the 10th Insurance Commissioner for the State of North Carolina. During his two terms in office, Goodwin was responsible for refunds and restitutions that saved North Carolinians $2.4 billion, thus securing his legacy as a consumer advocate champion.

Insurance Care Direct, and its ownership, are pleased to have Wayne Goodwin on its board of directors as this marks a pivotal moment not only for the company but the insurance industry. "The insurance industry has a definitive paradigm shift on the horizon. Insurance agencies and regulators need to work closely to ensure that all product offerings meet consumer needs and trends," says Seth Cohen, CEO, Insurance Care Direct.

Jeff Atwater joins the growing board of directors at Insurance Care Direct. Mr. Atwater was elected as Florida's Chief Financial Officer on November 2, 2010, with oversight of the Florida Division of Insurance. He was re-elected to a second term on November 4, 2014. Additionally, Mr. Atwater is guided by his family's time-honored tradition of serving the community, his parents' values, work ethic, commitment to family and community service. Mr. Atwater is a fifth-generation Floridian.

Jeff has been an active member of the community, serving on several advisory boards and is currently serves as CFO and VP of Strategic Initiatives with Florida Atlantic University. "We are very pleased to have Jeff with us and are looking very forward to our collective efforts at strengthening our existing consumer advocacy initiatives," says Seth Cohen, CEO of Insurance Care Direct.

Al Cardenas oversees the Governmental Affairs Practice for The Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners and is also a Senior Partner with Squire Patton Boggs. Al Cardenas is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court and has been counsel of record in several precedent-setting and published court decisions. He has consistently been selected by his peers as one of "The Best Lawyers in America."

Al Cardenas served two terms as Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, the largest state political party in the country. Prior to his service as chairman, Mr. Cardenas served three consecutive terms as vice-chairman. Mr. Cardenas has been active in Republican politics for more than 25 years and has represented the State of Florida at every Republican National Convention since 1976. President-elect Ronald Reagan chose Mr. Cardenas for his transition team, making him responsible for the transition of the United States Department of Commerce. President Reagan also appointed him to chair the President's Commission on Small and Minority Business Affairs in 1982 and later as Special Ambassador to St. Kitts-Nevis upon that nation's independence in 1983. President George H. W. Bush appointed Mr. Cardenas to the Board of Directors of the Federal National Mortgage Association from 1985 to 1990. He also served on the President's Trade Policy Commission. "We are very pleased to have Al with us to share his vast legal knowledge and look forward to his visionary contributions," says Seth Cohen, CEO, Insurance Care Direct.

Benjamin Nelson served two terms in the U.S. Senate representing the State of Nebraska from 2001 to 2013. During his time in the Senate, Nelson utilized his reputation as a moderate, to bring his colleagues on both sides of the aisle together, to tackle some of the country's most significant issues. Earlier in his career, Nelson served as the Governor of Nebraska from 1991 to 1999 and was the first to be elected to a second term in two decades. Nelson worked to bridge gaps which created a more efficient and effective state government. He also served as CEO of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and as director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance from 1975 to 1976.

Insurance Care Direct, and its ownership, are pleased to have Benjamin Nelson on their board of directors as the company continues an extraordinary growth path. This, after consecutive milestones. "His extensive combination of experience with insurance regulation as well as his knowledge of the federal insurance landscape will be a tremendous asset to our organization," says Seth Cohen, CEO, Insurance Care Direct

