Insurance Companies Conspired to Inflate Bail Bond Premiums Contends Lawsuit Brought by Lieff Cabraser and Public Interest Groups

In a first-of-its-kind class
action lawsuit filed today in California Superior Court, the law
firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Justice Catalyst,
Public Counsel, the National Consumer Law Center, and Towards Justice
allege that an antitrust conspiracy has fixed the prices of the premiums
paid for commercial bail bonds since at least 2004.
Bail bonds are sold by thousands of bail agents to arrested Californians
and their families. But these agents, and the premiums they charge, are
ultimately controlled by a small number of businesses called “sureties,”
which function largely like insurance companies. According to the
complaint, the surety co-conspirators, through the bail agents they
control, have demanded an inflated percentage of the bond—generally as
much as 10%—as a non-refundable premium, refusing to compete to lower
prices. The prices have stayed fixed even though discounting is
permitted, pursuant to an agreement they have maintained for years.
“Everyone in our society deserves the benefits of competition,
especially when their personal freedom is on the line,” notes Dean M.
Harvey, a partner at Lieff Cabraser.
According to the complaint, approximately 28% of individuals
(approximately 180,000 people) booked on misdemeanors or felonies in
California from October 2011 to October 2015 were released pretrial on
bail. Nearly all rely on commercial surety bonds. And every year between
2011 and 2013, California-licensed sureties underwrote bonds with a face
value of more than $4.4 billion and collected more than $308 million in
nonrefundable premium fees per year, on average, from arrestees and
their families.
“Cash bail may be on the retreat in California, but we filed this
lawsuit to get justice for those who are harmed by the surety cartel,”
said Ben Elga, executive director of Justice Catalyst. “The
surety cartel’s overpriced bail bonds harm thousands of Californians,
including people who were arrested but never even charged, and family
members who paid the inflated price to secure the release of their loved
ones.”
In California, nearly one million people are arrested and taken into
custody every year. Many are released if they can post a bond that will
be returned to them after they appear for scheduled court dates. These
bonds typically require far more than what most people can pay
out-of-pocket. Arrestees who cannot afford the full bond will remain in
jail, away from their jobs and families, unless they can purchase a
commercial bail bond by paying a non-refundable premium to a bail agent.
The bond itself is backed by one of a handful of sureties. While the law
allows for negotiation over the final price, sureties have colluded to
ensure that prices remain stable and inflated above competitive levels.
“The commercial bail industry profits from taking advantage of people at
their most vulnerable: when they face a choice between making payment
under the offered terms, or seeing a loved one stay in jail,” said
Stuart Rossman, director of litigation at the National Consumer Law
Center. “The scheme to inflate the price of commercial bail perpetuates
an unfair system that entraps heavily-policed California communities in
harmful cycles of poverty and consumer debt.”
“This rigged system disproportionately hurts low-income folks and their
families, who are often the ones scrambling to get their loved ones
freed from jail and back home,” said Stephanie Carroll, a senior staff
attorney with Public Counsel. “Despite representations from the bail
industry that a 10% premium is required, we know that legally they can
charge less.”
This class action seeks damages for many thousands of Californians who
allege they have overpaid for unlawfully inflated bail bond premiums due
to the elimination of competition in the market for bail bonds—a
violation of California’s antitrust laws.
“We’re confident that someday, California will eradicate cash bail
entirely. In the meantime, Californians should have the power that comes
from a competitive market and the ability to shop around and negotiate
for cheaper bail bond premiums,” said David Seligman, director of
Towards Justice. “The bail sureties have profited for too long off their
collusive conduct on the backs of some of the most marginalized members
of society.”
Those who may have a claim should contact Lieff Cabraser at https://lieffcabraser.com/antitrust/cal-bail-bonds/.
Read a copy of the Complaint available at https://lieffcabraser.com/pdf/california_bail_bonds_complaint.pdf.
