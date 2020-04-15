Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insurance Concerns for Hotels and Colleges Offering Pandemic Housing (AM BestTV)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

In this episode of AMBestTV, empty hotels and colleges taking on COVID-19 patients or those exposed to the virus may find their insurance policies do not cover the new risk, said Gigi Norris, co-leader of Aon's infectious disease task force, and George Zelcs, an attorney with Korein Tillery. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=hotelsdorms420 to view the entire program.

“A hotel changing its use from a hotel to a health care facility would constitute a material change in its risk coverage,” said Norris.

Should a hotel or college decide to use its facility for health care, then it must take steps to make sure it has proper coverage for its building, as well as any employees on the premises.

“There are liability issues in terms of exposures that would flow from the illness, which COVID-19 patients would have that must be covered,” said Zelcs. “When a policy is written there is a specific risk, which is contemplated in the underwriting process to calculate rates, etc. A hotel has a different risk when having COVID-19 patients occupying that same space.”

Recent AMBestTV coverage includes:

  • Cotton Holdings’ Executive Vice President: Dust Off Your Policy and Read It: When looking for COVID-19 remediation coverage, “what the exclusion taketh away, the endorsement addeth back,” said Lance Ewing, executive vice president, of Global Risk Management for Cotton Holdings: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ewing420.
  • Former N.Y. Insurance Regulator: Pandemic Risk ‘Crying Out for National Solution’: Business interruption may join terrorism and flood insurance as risks needing federal backing, said Eric Dinallo, chair of Debevoise & Plimpton’s insurance regulatory practice and former New York superintendent of insurance: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=dinallo420.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pLIFE ON EARTH : Declan McKenna, Alex Lawther twin in 'Key to Life on Earth' music video
AQ
02:39pQUEBECOR : Telecom sector in better shape than most, but still at risk from COVID's impact
AQ
02:39pShaquille O'Neal & Adam Roseman unveil Steady Together on Instagram Live, to help workers suffering from traumatic income loss due to COVID-19
GL
02:37pDOUYU INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds DouYu International Holdings Limited Investors of Important May 26th Deadline in First Filed Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit – DOYU
BU
02:37pNRB Applauds DOJ's Stand for Religious Freedom in Mississippi Church Case
GL
02:36pJet fuel demand to remain low as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
02:36pOVS S P A : Main preliminary results for the 2019 financial year - Initial considerations concerning COVID-19
PU
02:36pNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : ROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors of the May 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action - NCLH
BU
02:35pThe Need for Accessible Remote Health Services During the Pandemic
GL
02:35pROSEN, A RANKED AND LEADING FIRM, Reminds Hanmi Financial Corporation Investors of Important May 26th Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - HAFC
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2APPLE INC. : Apple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls economy
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
5ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group