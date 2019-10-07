Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Insurance Europe aisbl : EU insurers call for flexibility on implementation timeline for EIOPA cloud outsourcing guidelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 03:37am EDT

EU insurers call for flexibility on implementation timeline for EIOPA cloud outsourcing guidelines

European insurers say they will likely need additional time to implement proposed guidelines on outsourcing to cloud service providers, which the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) is currently developing. Based on past industry experience, this will be necessary to facilitate a smooth transition from current operational practices.

Insurance Europe said that the guidelines should be limited to instances of material outsourcing: ie, outsourcing that encompasses critical and important operational functions or activities only to ensure legal certainty and consistency with Solvency II. Non-material outsourcing to the cloud should fall outside of their scope.

Cloud services should only be regarded as outsourcing if there are certain risks associated with cloud services that may have a material impact on either the insurer's ability to comply with regulatory requirements or its customers. Insurance Europe added that clear definitions are necessary to ensure that the scope of application is sufficiently precise.

In the context of access and audit rights, Insurance Europe called on EIOPA to encourage and allow greater reliance on the use of third-party certification.

Disclaimer

Insurance Europe aisbl published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 07:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aSino-U.S. trade talk doubts lift dollar off one-month lows
RE
04:28aSino-U.S. trade talk doubts lift dollar off one-month lows
RE
04:27aRIJK ZWAAN EXPORT BV : expands organic range
PU
04:23aPropertyGuru's Australia IPO may raise up to $257 mln
RE
04:21aGerman recession looms as industrial orders drop more than expected
RE
04:18aVolvo, Geely to merge combustion engine operations
RE
04:12aCAPE PENINSULA UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY : First CANSA Relay for Life Collegiate a success
PU
04:10aSouth Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $44.058 bln in September
RE
04:05aUK house prices rise at slowest pace since 2013 - Halifax
RE
04:04aTAKE FIVE : Vanity Fair
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : says Oct. U.S. glyphosate trial delayed until further notice
2CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : World InsurTech Report 2019
3SIG PLC : SIG : warns on full-year profit as construction activity craters
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC TO CUT UP TO 10,000 JOBS IN DRIVE TO SLASH COSTS: Financial Times
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group