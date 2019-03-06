Insurance Executive and Strategist Andrew Robinson Joins PLNAR Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLNAR , an InsurTech startup and provider of a virtual claims solution for interior property and casualty (P&C) insurance claims, is pleased to announce that insurance executive and industry strategist Andrew Robinson has joined the company’s Board of Directors.



“I have an entire career of insurance and claims experience,” said Andrew Robinson. “And, as an insurer’s largest cost center, claims is an area desperately in need of innovation. In the past few years, this space has seen both an increase in on-demand workers and new technology adoption. The introduction of new technology is integral to the financial growth of the insurer, the TPA, and even the independent adjuster. I see PLNAR as a transformational innovator in this space.”

Robison is currently co-CEO at Groundspeed Analytics and a senior advisor at Oak HC/FT, a premier venture growth equity firm investing in healthcare and financial services technology, where his focus is on InsurTech. His background also includes executive leadership roles at Crawford & Company, The Hanover Insurance Group, and Diamond Consulting (now PwC Consulting).

“As we look at our next steps and ways our product strategy may need to evolve, Andrew’s experience will be invaluable to keeping us in touch with the needs of the industry,” said Andy Greff, CEO of PLNAR. “We are looking forward to his participation and contributions to the team going forward.”

PLNAR’s patented solution utilizes augmented reality (AR), machine-learning, and computer vision to deliver a comprehensive enterprise solution for the claims ecosystem. PLNAR’s powerful app and cloud products capture all the context needed from a claim, in real-time, including required 2D and 3D measurements, photos, and annotations. PLNAR immediately digitizes the output into 3D models and comprehensive claim reports that can be accessed from any device via the PLNAR cloud. Using PLNAR, adjusters can capture onsite data 50 percent faster than using traditional methods while also reducing back-office entry time with integrations and APIs. PLNAR enables new virtual claim business models and makes existing business models more efficient by driving additional revenue and increasing customer satisfaction.

