Insurance Industry Predicts Super Bowl LIII Winner

02/01/2019 | 05:00pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, Jared Goff (in his third NFL season) and the Los Angeles Rams face off against Tom Brady (in his 19th NFL season) and the New England Patriots. Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance asked the insurance industry to pick the winner of the game.

Professionals from around the insurance world picked the Patriots to win their sixth Super Bowl under Coach Bill Belichik and QB Brady by a 2 to 1 margin.

More than 470 insurance professionals participated.

Here are a few quick observations on the results:

  • Every actuary that responded picked the Patriots. So did every chairperson and human resources professional.
  • Legal professionals are evenly split, as are the consultants that responded.
  • Insurance tech and accounting people favor the Rams.
  • Underwriters side with the Patriots.
  • The over/under was set at 57 points and the insurance industry chose the under (Patriots win 30-26).

Here is how the poll results break down.

Who Will Win by Company Type?






Rams

Patriots

% Patriots

% Rams

Independent Insurance Agency (P&C)

73

132

64%

36%

Insurer or Reinsurer (P&C)

40

82

67%

33%

Insurance Company (L&H)

6

9

60%

40%

Insurance Agency (L&H)

2

10

83%

17%

Captive Insurance Agency (P&C)

6

11

65%

35%

Wholesaler/MGA/Surplus Broker (P&C)

18

20

53%

47%

Total

145

264

65%

35%

 

Who Will Win by Job Title?






Rams

Patriots

% Patriots

% Rams

Accounting / Finance

9

7

44%

56%

Actuarial

1

6

86%

14%

Chairman / Board Member


1

100%

0%

Claims

4

11

73%

27%

C-Level (CEO,COO,CIO,CTO)

4

11

73%

27%

Consultant

3

4

57%

43%

Customer Service

15

29

66%

34%

Human Resources


5

100%

0%

Legal

3

3

50%

50%

Manager / Supervisor

9

15

63%

38%

Marketing / Advertising / PR

8

20

71%

29%

Operations

2

8

80%

20%

Owner / Principal

33

52

61%

39%

Retired

1

5

83%

17%

Risk Manager

4

14

78%

22%

Sales / Producer

30

55

65%

35%

Technology / Internet

3

2

40%

60%

Underwriting

22

44

67%

33%

Unemployed

1


0%

100%

Total

152

292

66%

34%

 


Final Score
Patriots

Final Score
Rams

Total Score

Accounting / Finance

30

28

57

Actuarial

34

29

63

Chairman / Board Member

34

27

61

Claims

28

24

52

C-Level (CEO,COO,CIO,CTO)

30

26

56

Consultant

31

25

57

Customer Service

34

27

60

Human Resources

30

24

54

Legal

28

28

55

Manager / Supervisor

29

25

54

Marketing / Advertising / PR

29

24

53

Operations

33

28

62

Owner / Principal

28

26

55

Retired

32

26

58

Risk Manager

30

25

55

Sales / Producer

30

25

55

Technology / Internet

20

21

41

Underwriting

31

26

57

Unemployed

17

21

38

Total

30

26

56

About Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance - the Academy of Insurance (www.IJAcademy.com) is an online learning center for P/C insurance professionals. It is a product of Wells Media Group, which serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Sister sites include: the P/C insurance industry's leading website & magazine, www.InsuranceJournal.com; Carrier Management website and magazine for insurance company leaders; a website, www.ClaimsJournal.com, for P/C claims professionals; an online database of available P/C markets, www.MyNewMarkets.com; and a media site featuring insurance industry videos and podcasts, www.InsuranceJournal.TV

Media Contact:
Patrick Wraight, Director
Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance
619-584-1100, x130
pwraight@ijacademy.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-industry-predicts-super-bowl-liii-winner-300788452.html

SOURCE Academy of Insurance


© PRNewswire 2019
