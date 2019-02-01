Insurance Industry Predicts Super Bowl LIII Winner

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, Jared Goff (in his third NFL season) and the Los Angeles Rams face off against Tom Brady (in his 19th NFL season) and the New England Patriots. Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance asked the insurance industry to pick the winner of the game.

Professionals from around the insurance world picked the Patriots to win their sixth Super Bowl under Coach Bill Belichik and QB Brady by a 2 to 1 margin.

More than 470 insurance professionals participated.

Here are a few quick observations on the results:

Every actuary that responded picked the Patriots. So did every chairperson and human resources professional.

Legal professionals are evenly split, as are the consultants that responded.

Insurance tech and accounting people favor the Rams.

Underwriters side with the Patriots.

The over/under was set at 57 points and the insurance industry chose the under (Patriots win 30-26).

Here is how the poll results break down.

Who Will Win by Company Type?









Rams Patriots % Patriots % Rams Independent Insurance Agency (P&C) 73 132 64% 36% Insurer or Reinsurer (P&C) 40 82 67% 33% Insurance Company (L&H) 6 9 60% 40% Insurance Agency (L&H) 2 10 83% 17% Captive Insurance Agency (P&C) 6 11 65% 35% Wholesaler/MGA/Surplus Broker (P&C) 18 20 53% 47% Total 145 264 65% 35%

Who Will Win by Job Title?









Rams Patriots % Patriots % Rams Accounting / Finance 9 7 44% 56% Actuarial 1 6 86% 14% Chairman / Board Member

1 100% 0% Claims 4 11 73% 27% C-Level (CEO,COO,CIO,CTO) 4 11 73% 27% Consultant 3 4 57% 43% Customer Service 15 29 66% 34% Human Resources

5 100% 0% Legal 3 3 50% 50% Manager / Supervisor 9 15 63% 38% Marketing / Advertising / PR 8 20 71% 29% Operations 2 8 80% 20% Owner / Principal 33 52 61% 39% Retired 1 5 83% 17% Risk Manager 4 14 78% 22% Sales / Producer 30 55 65% 35% Technology / Internet 3 2 40% 60% Underwriting 22 44 67% 33% Unemployed 1

0% 100% Total 152 292 66% 34%



Final Score

Patriots Final Score

Rams Total Score Accounting / Finance 30 28 57 Actuarial 34 29 63 Chairman / Board Member 34 27 61 Claims 28 24 52 C-Level (CEO,COO,CIO,CTO) 30 26 56 Consultant 31 25 57 Customer Service 34 27 60 Human Resources 30 24 54 Legal 28 28 55 Manager / Supervisor 29 25 54 Marketing / Advertising / PR 29 24 53 Operations 33 28 62 Owner / Principal 28 26 55 Retired 32 26 58 Risk Manager 30 25 55 Sales / Producer 30 25 55 Technology / Internet 20 21 41 Underwriting 31 26 57 Unemployed 17 21 38 Total 30 26 56

