Insurance Industry Predicts Super Bowl LIII Winner

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, Jared Goff (in his third NFL season) and the Los Angeles Rams face off against Tom Brady (in his 19th NFL season) and the New England Patriots. Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance asked the insurance industry to pick the winner of the game.
Professionals from around the insurance world picked the Patriots to win their sixth Super Bowl under Coach Bill Belichik and QB Brady by a 2 to 1 margin.
More than 470 insurance professionals participated.
Here are a few quick observations on the results:
- Every actuary that responded picked the Patriots. So did every chairperson and human resources professional.
- Legal professionals are evenly split, as are the consultants that responded.
- Insurance tech and accounting people favor the Rams.
- Underwriters side with the Patriots.
- The over/under was set at 57 points and the insurance industry chose the under (Patriots win 30-26).
Here is how the poll results break down.
Who Will Win by Company Type?
Rams
Patriots
% Patriots
% Rams
Independent Insurance Agency (P&C)
73
132
64%
36%
Insurer or Reinsurer (P&C)
40
82
67%
33%
Insurance Company (L&H)
6
9
60%
40%
Insurance Agency (L&H)
2
10
83%
17%
Captive Insurance Agency (P&C)
6
11
65%
35%
Wholesaler/MGA/Surplus Broker (P&C)
18
20
53%
47%
Total
145
264
65%
35%
Who Will Win by Job Title?
Rams
Patriots
% Patriots
% Rams
Accounting / Finance
9
7
44%
56%
Actuarial
1
6
86%
14%
Chairman / Board Member
1
100%
0%
Claims
4
11
73%
27%
C-Level (CEO,COO,CIO,CTO)
4
11
73%
27%
Consultant
3
4
57%
43%
Customer Service
15
29
66%
34%
Human Resources
5
100%
0%
Legal
3
3
50%
50%
Manager / Supervisor
9
15
63%
38%
Marketing / Advertising / PR
8
20
71%
29%
Operations
2
8
80%
20%
Owner / Principal
33
52
61%
39%
Retired
1
5
83%
17%
Risk Manager
4
14
78%
22%
Sales / Producer
30
55
65%
35%
Technology / Internet
3
2
40%
60%
Underwriting
22
44
67%
33%
Unemployed
1
0%
100%
Total
152
292
66%
34%
Final Score
Patriots
Final Score
Rams
Total Score
Accounting / Finance
30
28
57
Actuarial
34
29
63
Chairman / Board Member
34
27
61
Claims
28
24
52
C-Level (CEO,COO,CIO,CTO)
30
26
56
Consultant
31
25
57
Customer Service
34
27
60
Human Resources
30
24
54
Legal
28
28
55
Manager / Supervisor
29
25
54
Marketing / Advertising / PR
29
24
53
Operations
33
28
62
Owner / Principal
28
26
55
Retired
32
26
58
Risk Manager
30
25
55
Sales / Producer
30
25
55
Technology / Internet
20
21
41
Underwriting
31
26
57
Unemployed
17
21
38
Total
30
26
56
